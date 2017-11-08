Essex budget meets cap

ESSEX | The town of Essex will see a decrease in spending in the 2018 general budget, but will see an increase in the highway spending plan.

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

“The town of Essex has reached the tax cap of 1.06 percent and we are using some fund balance to reach the cap,” supervisor Ed Gardner said in his final budget before leaving office at the end of the year.

“The general fund is down, but the highway department is up due to the loss of income and increased costs associated with a plow truck purchase.”

The public hearing on the budget will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Essex Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Essex budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value:

2017 - ; 2018 - $; Difference - $

This amounts to a $ increase on a $100,000 home.

Over/under tax cap?

under

Total appropriations:

2017 - $1,154,232; 2018 - 1,199,945; difference - $45,713 (3.96%)

Total tax levy:

2017 - $676,732; 2018 - $701,503; Difference - $24,771 (3.66%)

Total fund balance usage:

2017 - $30,869; 2018 - $57,183; Difference - $26,314 (85.24%)

Public hearing:

Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Essex Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Revenues:

2017 - $446,631; 2018 - 441,259; difference - down $5,372 (-1.20%)