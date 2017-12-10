Essex Center raises funds for new Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad ambulance

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare began a challenge this fall that pledged to match all donations up to $5,000 through September in order to raise the amount needed for a new ambulance for the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad.

Essex Center ultimately raised $5,250.

“The Essex Center is part of the great community of Elizabethtown,” said Jeff Jacomowitz, spokesperson for Centers Healthcare and Essex Center. “Learning that the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad uses an ambulance that’s 17-years-old and has worked hard to raise the monies needed for a new one, so a substantial donation is the least we can do for the squad and for this great community to feel safe.”

Fundraising helps to keep taxes down for the community, and Squad President Patty Bashaw has been mindful of those concerns.