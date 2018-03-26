Essex-Charlotte ferry robbed

× Expand File photo Vermont State Police are investigating a theft aboard the Charlotte to Essex Lake Champlain Ferry, where an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the commercial vessel March 20.

ESSEX | An alleged thief got more than a ride across the Lake Champlain last week, and is believed to have also departed the vessel with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing the Charlotte to Essex Ferry.

The theft took place Tuesday, March 20, on the 3 p.m. crossing from the Vermont (Charlotte) side of the lake to the New York (Essex) side, according to Vermont State Police.

Sgt. Mike Kamerling of the VSP said the crossing does not have dockmasters over the winter months because of a decrease in traffic. Instead, commuters pay for their passage on the ferry. The current staffing will change after March 25.

At the time the cash was stolen, the register where the money was had been left unattended as crew members attended to other responsibilities, according to authorities.

It was unattended for a short period of time, but long enough for the alleged thief or thieves to take off with the undisclosed amount of cash.

Kamerling is waiting for information from the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which runs the ferry. The case may also expand to include New York State authorities.

Calls to LCTC were not returned as of Friday deadline.

In October of 2016, the same route was victim of a robbery, as two masked thieves robbed the ferries in the early morning hours. The perpetrators held two overnight workers at gun point and sprayed them with pepper spray. Richard West and Tiera Herron were later arrested.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on the case to call the Vermont State Police at (802) 878-7111.