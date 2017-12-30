Essex church gets renovation

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Old Stone Church has been renovated and is now part of the Essex Inn.

ESSEX — The first church in the hamlet of Essex has been restored to its original glory and beyond by its new owners.

Rick Dalton of the Essex Inn showed The Sun the newly renovated 150-year old building — known locally as the “Old Stone Church” — which has been remade as a rental suite and hall for the property.

“We have had wedding receptions and a yoga conference here so far,” Dalton said. “We will be having a retirement party here. as well as other events. It was a chance to restore the church and make it something the town could use for various events.”

In the main hall are two of five restored pews, a piano and the centerpiece, a chandelier which came to Essex from France.

“It was constructed in France and brought through New York, and was originally oil-lit before being converted to electric,” Dalton said. “I think through the restoration it looks better than it ever did before.”

The hall is also adorned with the stained-glass windows from the turn of the century. There are very few places that are as beautiful as this stained-glass because of the lighting in this place.”

The building was constructed as the first church in Essex in 1835, and has gone through a number of resurrections, from church to Masonic Lodge, to Grange and to county meal site.

“The town wasn’t sure what they wanted to do with it and we talked to them and ended up with it,” Dalton said. “There were issues with it when it was a meal site. We had to take it down all the way to the walls.”

Dalton said it took about 10 months to restore the old church, with some work being wrapped up.

“We wanted to create something the town could use. This is part of the history of this town and we wanted something people in town could use as well as the Inn.”

Dalton said he feels the restoration is a part of economic expansion for the small hamlet.

There are some great things happening here and we are excited to be a part of it,” Dalton said. ■