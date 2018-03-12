Essex Church ramps up women’s programs

ESSEX | Women will take the spotlight at Essex Community Church this month in a series of free presentations.

The first event, a potluck dinner with a presentation from Trades of Hope representative Cam Brown, is slated for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21.

Trades of Hope is an organization that rescues women from sex slavery all around the world. After being brought to safety, women are taught a trade and learn to support themselves in freedom. More information can be found at tradesofhope.com.

The second event is scheduled for March 24 at 6:30 p.m., featuring author Colin Wells with his talk entitled “Arabic Writing is Obsolete, And Women and Girls are Paying the Price.”

Wells will present his theory that because the Arabic language has remained in the past, much of the culture has as well.

This event presents an opportunity to learn about a language, a people and a culture that is very distant from the North Country and to help women around the world.

The church will accept donations for the Samaritan’s Purse Women’s Programs.