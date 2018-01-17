Essex County school districts endorse Tobacco 21

× Expand File photo Supporters of an effort to raise the age of tobacco sales to 21 hope to bring a vote to the Essex County Board of Supervisors in early spring.

ELIZABETHTOWN | All 11 school districts in Essex County have signed onto the Tobacco 21 initiative.

And Saranac Lake Central and AuSable Valley Central makes 13.

“As of this week, every school district in Essex County has pledged their support to Tobacco 21,” Essex County Public Health Department Director Linda Beers told The Sun last Friday.

The outreach to school districts is part of a strategy to gain momentum for counties to pass local laws raising the age of tobacco purchase from 18 to 21, paving the way for an eventual statewide law.

Health advocates believe raising the age will discourage tobacco companies from targeting young people during the 18- to 21-year-old window when many youngsters move from experimenting with tobacco to regular smoking.

The Essex County Public Health Department has taken the lead on the issue, and is leading a task force designed to drum up support.

But critics of the measure, including the New York Association of Convenience Stores, say raising the smoking age will negatively impact retailers.

James S. Calvin, president of the Albany-based group, wrote in a Syracuse.com op-ed that Tobacco 21 is a “policy based on flawed assumptions and doomed to fail due to circumstances none of us can control.”

“The cause is so noble, and the bandwagon mentality so hypnotic, that nobody bothers to examine whether this particular strategy will actually work,” Calvin wrote last November.

Beers said tobacco sales from the 18 to 21-year-old demographic constitutes just two percent of the overall smoking population.

But, she said: “Data suggests 90 percent of smokers start smoking before the age of 18.”

Cutting off that supply will ideally act as another deterrent, she said, because those under 18 seldom associate with 21-year-olds.

The Essex County group is also working on nailing down commitments from local businesses.

“I’ve only called four, and all four have said yes,” Beers said.

The subcommittee aims to bring a vote to the Essex County Board of Supervisors in early spring.

“We recognized for the board to feel comfortable voting yea or nay, we need to give evidence that their constituents in their towns are in favor of this,” Beers said.