Essex County a tick hotbed

× Expand Lee Ann Sporn, a biology professor at Paul Smith’s College, said ticks and the lyme disease they carry continue to baffle scientists.

WILMINGTON | Based on all the data, this should have been a terrible year for ticks, particularly those in the nymph stage, which is primarily blamed for the transmission of lyme disease.

Instead, researchers entering the field at traditional Adirondack hot spots for ticks found next to nothing.

“Where last year we’d found dozens, this year were none,” said Lee Ann Sporn, a biology professor at Paul Smith’s College. “It was a complete crash in the population — which is good news.”

Or good news for this year, at least.

In the confusing and complicated world of ticks and Lyme, little is ever as it seems, and there’s every reason to expect a voracious rebound next year. Sporn said it’s possible the frigid winter had an effect on this year’s nymph population, although that’s not certain either.

And the big picture remains the same.

Lyme, which was all but unheard of in the Adirondacks five to 10 years ago, has skyrocketed in relation to the rest of the state.

At the moment, Essex County has among the state’s highest rates of Lyme per capita, and ticks have occasionally been found at higher elevations, although Sporn said this continues to be relatively rare.

Sporn, speaking at a gathering at the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, said her students painstakingly monitor tick populations throughout the Adirondacks, and keep track of the data on Lyme.

Researchers believe climate change and habitat help explain the proliferation of Adirondack ticks, but like Lyme itself, the story is unpredictable and terribly hard to nail down.

“The minute you think you have the pattern down, you don’t,” Sporn said.

But a few things seem apparent. Dogs — because they cover a lot more ground than people, and because they are routinely tested for Lyme — are a solid predictor of where the disease will show up next. That’s bad news for Franklin County, which has seen a spike in canine exposure.

But in Essex County, where things are bad now, there are reasons to believe the explosion will cool off in the future.

Downstate counties that experienced heightened incidences of Lyme have seen the numbers fall of late.

Sporn said it appears epidemic travels much like a fire, and eventually burns itself out. “That’s unscientific, but it feels that way to me,” she said.

Lyme leaves no uniform calling card. Infected individuals can suffer a great variety of serious symptoms, or they might only show a rash, or feel nothing at all.

The disease is primarily spread by ticks in the nymph stage, where they are difficult to detect, and resemble a poppy seed with legs. Infections primarily occur in June and July. And while many adult ticks — sesame seeds with legs — might be evident in spring and summer, they are not as great of a risk.

Sporn advocated standard protections, such as light clothing which makes ticks easier to see, bug spray and sock-tucked pant legs. She also said that it’s best to assume every tick has Lyme, since close to 50 percent of them do.

But that doesn’t mean a tick bite should because for a round of antibiotics. For starters, it’s not practical. “That would be like everyone getting chemotherapy just in case they have cancer,” she said.

Also, it takes perhaps a day for a tick to infect its host. So a flat tick, quickly discovered, is not a cause for alarm. That quickly changes if the tick has been there for a while and shows signs of being engorged with blood. In that case, antibiotics are probably called for.

Sporn also advised against using any creative means of removing a tick, such as alcohol, heat or over-the-counter tick removers. These can agitate the tick, which essentially spits up the contents of its stomach, along with any Lyme, into the host.