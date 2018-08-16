Essex County approves purchase of new landfill equipment

× Expand Photo/Essex County Landfill/Google Maps

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is going out to bid on new solid waste equipment.

Supervisors approved spending not to exceed $350,000 which begins a five-year program to upgrade equipment at town transfer stations around the county and at the central collection point in Lewis.

The allocation would buy two enclosed trailers, one forklift, two compactors, two recycling containers and one ejection roll-off container.

Supervisors okayed the expenditure on Monday.

The matter came up late in July at the Ways and Means Committee when County Manager Dan Palmer said equipment at many landfill sites needed to be replaced.

The county’s waste management company, Serkil LLC, cannot meet the needs of most towns because they don’t have the equipment to do so, Palmer said.

“Just as clarification to this, this is what is essentially the first year of the solid waste plan. We had talked about delaying that until Jan. 1 (2019), but it’s become obvious that the equipment is breaking down on a regular basis,” Palmer said.

Use of county fund balance to pay for the upgrades would be restored through planned increases in tipping fees, Palmer said.

“You know we’ve been running about a million dollars ahead in sales tax, so I’m confident that we’re okay with that,” he said.

“We just can’t continue to band-aid the system together so to speak. This does allow for that first year purchase which will get us off the ground... if we go out to bid and order right away we’re probably not going to see this stuff (equipment) until November or December.” Palmer said.

Essex County Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Joe Dougan said Ticonderoga would be one of the first towns to receive a new trash compactor because the existing one is broken.

“The trailers are part of the overall rotating system,” Dougan told supervisors in late July.

“The forklift is actually to go up at Serkil (in Lewis) for dealing with the recycling. The ejection container (...) they’re all in pretty rough shape so probably by the time that one gets here someone (town) will have moved to the forefront.”

Dougan said the second compactor would be in Lewis and could be used to replace any in the county that failed.

Supervisors entered into a five-year solid-waste contract with Serkil LLC, Essex County Landfill, in October of 2014.