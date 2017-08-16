Essex County Arts & Crafts Festival to make debut

× Expand Photo provided. Artisans will display their wares at the Essex County Arts & Crafts Festival on Aug. 30 and 31 at the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport. Pictured above: A handcrafted guitar by Schroon Lake-based artist Eric Bright.

WESTPORT | Folks seeking to scratch their creative itch won’t have far to go next week.

The Essex County Arts & Crafts Festival is set for liftoff on Aug. 30 and 31 at the Essex County Fairgrounds.

The first-ever event is designed to give local artists a commercial platform and boost use of the county-owned facility, Essex County Arts Council President Margaret Gibbs told county lawmakers last week.

Essex County is unique for its crafting culture.

“Every single one of our communities has arts and cultural groups,” Gibbs said.

A partial catalyst for the event, said Charles Russell, an organizer, was an editorial written by the Sun Community News Editorial Board in 2015 encouraging the community to do more with the under-utilized facility in Westport.

While the concentration of artists has mainly come from the eastern and southern portions of the county, organizations are hoping to shore up participation from other areas, including Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

“We’re already seeing a wide group of artists and people are continuing to register for the event,” Gibbs said.

Participants run the gamut from traditional oil painters to folks who traffic in “Bohemian spirit designs,” Adirondack rustic furniture, jewelry, nature photography and guitar-making.

And, said Russell: “We have the archetypal grandma knitter who started knitting for grandchildren and turned this into a staple of her support.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Susan Runyon, a Wilmington-based nature photographer. “It seems like a good collection of artists.”

Runyon exhibits her work across the North Country, from Plattsburgh to Saratoga Springs, and said more exposure and sales never hurts.

The event also aims to give artisans who surf the seasonal farmers market circuit a larger commercial platform.

Organizers would like to see the event become recurring, like the harvest market, an agriculture-themed event featuring local farmers and musicians that made its debut last September.

Next year, organizers hope to coordinate an event to address the hunting and fishing community.

“We’re casting the net very broadly,” Russell said.

The festival is receiving support from the Westport Chamber of Commerce and is co-sponsored by the Westport Heritage House.

A CAP Grant to ECAC has provided partial start-up funding.

“It’s not a lot of money,” Gibbs told lawmakers, “but can be the seed funds that allows an event to take off.”

Boosting the arts also acts as an economic development strategy, says ECAC, and creative clusters help trigger job growth, civic engagement and local spending in local communities.

A 2007 USDA study revealed 21.5 percent of Essex County’s civilian workforce belongs to the creative class (compared to 14 percent in comparable areas nationwide).

For more info on the event and participating artists, visit essexartsandcrafts.org.