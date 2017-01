ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Arts Council (ECAC) was awarded $20,000 from the Board of Supervisors to re-grant as part of their Cultural Assistance Program (CAP) awards.

The deadline to apply for a grant from ECAC is March 15. You can find an application form, ECAC membership form and 2016 final report form at essexcountyarts.org/grants/application. For more information, visit essexcountyarts.org.