Essex County awaits word for EMS home rule

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors will make an early week trip down to Albany to request lawmakers come together one more time before ending the legislative session for 2018.

Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland said he will be one of those heading south, hoping the state Assembly will come back into session to handle a number of bills, most importantly home rule legislation governing mortgage taxes and the creation of a county-wide EMS district.

“There is just so much to do I don’t see how they can just end the session,” Gillilland said.

The Willsboro supervisor said numerous counties are waiting on extensions for home rule laws regarding taxes and the potential creation of an EMS district, which did not go through.

“We are going down with the thought they are going to have to come back to the session,” he added.

Members of the board went over a presentation about a potential EMS district during the ways and means committee meeting Monday, talking about the potential to receive a $6 million-plus grant for the program.

However, supervisors admitted they needed more information before going forward.

“We are still having bi-weekly conversations with the governor’s office,” said County EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw. “We are hoping things will turn out for us.”

“We have to move forward with some sort of a plan,” Gillilland said. “But there are lots of moving parts and it is hard to set a course when you have lots of different things moving in lots of different directions. There is a lot of analysis that needs to be done and you have to have a plan.”

“I am not trying to be critical, I just do not think there is enough information,” added North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi.