Essex County awarded federal food, shelter funds

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County has been chosen to receive $7,995 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by the National Board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ; the Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of the Essex County Public Health Department, Essex County Department of Social Services, Office of Emergency Preparedness, the American Red Cross, Adirondack Community Action Programs, and Nutrition Program for the Elderly will determine how the funds awarded to Essex County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive the funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Essex County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Community Food Shelf, Moriah Food Pantry, and ACAP Food Pantry participating. These agencies were responsible for providing 3,500 meals.

Public and private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Cindy Cobb at Adirondack Community Action Programs at 518-873-3207 ext. 239. The deadline for applications is Nov. 11.