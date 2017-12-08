Essex County budget passed without amendments

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors approved the 2018 budget Dec. 5, 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors were in a good mood upon passing the 2018 spending plan.

“I am pretty sure, and I am sure Gerry (Morrow) can back me, we’ve all been here almost three decades, that this is the first time we have passed a budget without amendments to the tentative,” said acting chairman Tom Scozzafava (Moriah) at the Dec. 5 meeting of the board.

The 2018 budget contains a 2.23 percent increase in the tax levy, comfortably below the 2.40 percent threshold.

The proposed spending plan is the final in a five-year plan charted by Essex County Manager Dan Palmer to course correct the county’s finances after the county was chided by the state Comptroller’s Office in 2013 for an over-reliance on their savings.

“Five years is a considerable amount of time for a plan to work out but it did work out,” Palmer said.

Total appropriations for the 2018 spending plan are $105,370,992, and the tentative tax levy is $22,400,000.

County employees received 3 percent raises — not 4.5 percent as previously reported.

Overall salaries increased from $23,306,528 to $24,375,326, a 4.5 percent net increase.

The number was driven by a change in rate for Department of Public Works employees who are now being paid a 35-hour rate instead of 40, as well as several additional positions being added.

LOW SUPERVISOR TURNOUT

Scozzafava served as acting chairman on a day where only 10 of the 18 supervisors were in attendance. Palmer told members of the audience this was not how meetings were usually attended.

“This is not typical for a county board meeting,” Palmer said. “We have three members of the board who are excused because of medical issues and the governor’s office scheduled a roundtable discussion in Lake Placid that members of the board felt was important to attend.”

During roll call voting, chairman Randy Preston (Wilmington), vice chairman Sean Gillilland (Willsboro), Roby Politi (North Elba), Ed Gardner (Essex), Joe-Pete Wilson (Keene), Michael Marnell (Schroon) and Ronald Moore (North Elba) were listed as excused.

Minerva’s Stephen McNally was announced as absent, but later was excused as he attended the roundtable in Lake Placid.

Due to the absences, Scozzafava was appointed as acting chairman for the meeting.

While the board was able to attend to the business of the budget and resolutions which were moved through committee, they were unable to bring any other resolutions to the floor, as those needed the consent of 12 board members.