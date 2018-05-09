Essex County chair awarded Liberty Bell

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Wilmington Supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston receives the Liberty Bell Award at the annual celebration of Law Day, May 1, at the Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid.

LAKE PLACID | The Essex County Bar Association (ECBA) awarded its annual Liberty Bell award May 1 to Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston.

Preston, who also serves as Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman, was lauded for “his distinguished record of public service as supervisor and tireless commitment as a community leader and volunteer.”

“This is quite an honor,” Preston said. “To have so many of the (ECBA) think of me is overwhelming.”

Preston said the county and ECBA have been working on a number of collaborative efforts, including the county’s indigent defense program.

“It’s all about working together,” said Preston. “The attorneys in this county are part of our legal system, and we need to work together with them to find solutions.”

Preston also said he wants to work with the ECBA to help toughen laws when it comes acts of crime against members of the law enforcement community.

“In the day and age we are living in with police shootings is unacceptable,” he said. “It seems like it happens daily and we have to work together.”