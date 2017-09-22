Essex County Court tribute marks Duso’s Way

× Expand Photo provided Family and colleagues of Stephen F. Duso Sr. shared a few smiles and tears last week as the Essex County Court and Judge Richard B. Meyer marked a well-worn path to-and-from the courthouse to honor the longtime senior court officer. From left are Court Officer Todd Dumont, Steve Duso Jr., Wanda Duso and court officers Matthew St. Clair and Brian Stoddard.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The pathway behind Essex County Court cuts beyond the sidewalk through close-clipped grass to the busy court parking lot.

It is worn by dedicated footsteps making a way to and from work by Stephen F. Duso, Sr. who spent the better part of two decades working here.

Last week, the small trail between sidewalks was officially named Senior Court Officer Stephen F. Duso Way to honor a man well-loved and well-respected by courthouse colleagues.

The Duso family, friends, and the surrounding communities lost Duso suddenly on Aug. 30.

Not just a name for a byway, Essex County Judge Richard B. Meyer said the short trail very much exemplified Steve Duso’s “way” of life.

“Steve was a long-term court officer here; he had been in this building since it opened. And Steve was not one to follow, he was a leader, he went his own way, he made his own path.

“Behind the courthouse, we have sidewalks that run in straight lines,” the judge explained.

“And every day, Steve walked from the parking area, across the grass to get to the courthouse and wore made his own path through the lawn. I thought it was symbolic of his life. There are a lot of things about Steve that I thought we should instill in own lives.

“He went his own way,” Meyer relayed. “I thought it would be appropriate to honor him in this way. He was such a force in the community, with his family, and with his coworkers.”

The simple naming ceremony came with placement of a small road sign near the corner of the brick court building out back.

Duso’s wife Wanda and son Stephen F. Duso Jr. came to mark the moment.

It was a deeply touching and fitting gesture, Wanda said.

“It was overwhelming, it’s hard to put into words,” she said.

“But Steve was never one to exactly follow the rules. And it’s a very well-worn path. He would go across the path to where he parked his truck every day,” she said.

“It was quite an honor for Judge Meyer to do that for someone he worked with for so many years. It shows the amount of respect and honor that all of his coworkers and the judge have for Steve. But it exemplifies Steve to a T. He just did things his way,” she said.