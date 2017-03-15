Essex County digging out from storm

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Essex County is digging out following Winter Storm Stella, which dumped as much as three feet of snow across the region. Pictured above: A Town of Elizabethtown plow clears Hand Avenue on Wednesday, March 15.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The region is digging out following Winter Storm Stella.

Essex County will lift their state of emergency Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“The reports I’m getting is that the worst of the storm is over,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s behind us.”

As the storm sunk in its fangs on Tuesday morning — leading to heavy snowfall and white-out conditions — the county declared a travel ban on county roads, which was lifted at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

× Expand Photo via Facebook

Tractor-trailer traffic was temporarily banned on several upstate highways, including the Adirondack Northway from Albany to the Canadian border.

A statewide state of emergency issued Monday night directed non-essential state employees to stay home, but Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties were not included.

Preston said residents are still digging out, and many are stuck in their driveways.

The supervisor said he spotted at least three abandoned vehicles on the drive from Wilmington to Jay last night.

“There were people leaving their cars in the middle of the road,” he said.

COUNTY OPEN

Essex County Government Center in Elizabethtown opened at 11 a.m. following a brief delay.

Crews worked all night clearing snow, which saw as much as three feet gather in some areas, with drifts much deeper in spots.

“We had about 10 to 12 people working steady,” said Essex County Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan. “They’re pushing 48 hours now just in plow trucks.”

County roads are in good shape, Dougan said, and crews will continue to scrape the roads and push snowbanks back.

“We’ve still got concerns with wind and blowing snow,” Dougan said.

Dougan said he spoke with all town highway superintendents in Essex County this morning.

All roads are open except one in Essex and two in Keene. Those are expected to cleared shortly, Dougan said.

Preston said his town crew was out all night.

“My highway department didn’t go home last night and did an outstanding job,” Preston said.

INJURY IN CROWN POINT

The Champlain Bridge to Vermont was briefly closed Tuesday evening after plows couldn’t keep up with drifting snow on the span.

“We’ve had cars off the road everywhere, trucks stuck on the Northway,” Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish told the Sun on Tuesday night. “Ambulances are having a hard time getting through. A state police car was off the road and a sheriff’s (department) car had to stop due to low visibility.”

Jaquish reported at least one multi-vehicle accident at the bridge that sent a motorist to Fletcher Allen with serious injuries.

“I will say Crown Point (Fire Department) did an outstanding and valiant effort to extract him for several hours," Jaquish said.

The New York State Police took a lot of calls, he said, “and they did an outstanding job."

Jaquish said the Essex County Sheriff's Office also proved to be invaluable during the storm.

“It will probably be one for the record books. It’s one of the top five I’ve been through."

Preston hailed recovery efforts.

“Everyone involved did an outstanding job,” he said.

Schools across the region remained closed on Wednesday.

Ski centers were jubilant at the late-winter blast, with Whiteface reporting as much as 40 inches — perhaps more. In fact, the resort got so much of the white stuff that some areas remained closed on Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

"Working on digging out the summit now, we'll let you know if it opens," said the post.

Burlington, Vt. received nearly 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service.