Essex County district attorney to seek third term

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague will run for a third term. Sprague announced her candidacy on Thursday, March 16.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague has announced she is running for a third term as the county’s top law enforcement official.

“It is my desire to once again seek re-election to this very honorable position,” Sprague said in a letter to constituents.

Sprague formally made the announcement at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort in Lake Placid Thursday night.

The district attorney cited the county’s top issues as the opiate crisis, domestic violence and child abuse prevention.

Since taking office in 2009, Sprague has played a central role in the creation of the Essex County Veterans Court and the Essex County Heroin and Opioid Prevention Coalition.

Sprague also played a leading role in spearheading the Child Advocacy Program in Clinton County.

If re-elected, Sprague said that advocacy will continue.

Combating animal cruelty cases is also a chief concern, she said.

Sprague has never lost a felony trial.

“My felony trial conviction rate continues to remain at 100 percent, since as a team, we have received guilty verdicts on the top counts in every one of the county level trials in the past seven years,” Sprague said.

Sprague also said she will continue to be tough on prosecuting DWIs.

“The DWI Victim Impact Panel I developed in my first term continues to provide not only an additional punishment to offenders, but a critical educational component,” Sprague said.

Sprague previously spent 19 years as a career prosecutor.

That experience, she said, has allowed her to successfully prosecute drug offenders, DWI cases, sexual offenders, child abusers, animal abusers, domestic violence perpetrators and murderers.

Sprague also said she has delivered on previous campaign pledges to run a fiscally responsible office, and has submitted budgets that have run below those in previous years.

“The only increases that continue to be unavoidable are the costs for insurance premiums and retirement, which are costs beyond my control,” Sprague said. “I have continued to secure grants from various state and federal sources to help finance and offset not only my expenses, but other partner law enforcements’ needs as well.”

Sprague is married and the mother of two children, Hayden and Jayde, who attend Moriah Central.

Sprague has secured early endorsements from a number of key figures, including former Essex County District Attorney John C. McDonald, who served from 1972-1993.

“The residents of Essex County are privileged to have Kristy Sprague as their district attorney,” said McDonald. “They are also fortunate that she has decided to become a candidate for re-election. Kristy has been professional in the performance of her sworn duties, protective of victims, the general public and the constitutional rights of all. I endorse her re-election without reservation.”

Essex County Republican Party Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the committee is “extremely proud to support our district attorney.”

“She has done a fantastic job,” Gillilland said. “We’re looking forward to her continued service as county district attorney.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) cited Sprague’s work to combat opiate abuse and addiction, and said her STOP DWI program is “second to none.”

“She is the like the Energizer Bunny when it comes to prosecuting those who would not abide by our laws,” Preston said.

Gerald Morrow (D-Chesterfield), the board’s ranking Democrat, also endorsed Sprague.

“I would never endorse another person for the job of district attorney in Essex County as long as we have Kristy Sprague willing to fight our fight,” Morrow said. “We have had some good DAs come and go in my many years here, but if I was to rate Kristy Sprague, well, she is right at the top of the list.”

Sprague, a Republican, was first elected in 2009, and ran unopposed for re-election in 2013.

A challenger has yet to come forward.