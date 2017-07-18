Essex County election field starts to take shape

File photo
The first round of petitioning for Essex County elections turned up very little in terms of races, as only one supervisor seat is contested at present.
TICONDEROGA — With all of the party designating petitions into the Essex County Board of Elections, only one supervisor’s seat is being contested on the 2017 ballot.
That seat is in Ticonderoga, where incumbent Joseph Giordano will face the man he defeated in 2015, William Grinnell, in a Republican primary Sept. 12.
Giordano launched a successful write-in campaign in September of 2015 to defeat then incumbent Grinnell, earning the seat for a two-year term.
Grinnell said he wants to return to office for several reasons, one being to once and for all finish the Ticonderoga water project.
“Mr. Giordano says everything is on schedule for the water project, and I find it to be completely out of order,” Grinnell said. “We need to get these things done in a timely manner so we do not put an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers.”
Grinnell also said he had issues with the way some public comments are received by town officials and the large increase in pay to some members of the town staff.
“They are two or more times larger than anything seen anywhere else in Ti,” he said.
Grinnell said he has had a number of people backing him since the beginning of the year.
“About the first of the year, I had different people coming to me encouraging me to run,” he said. “I was not really anxious to do it, but it became a continuous thing so I decided to run.”
Giordano did not immediately respond for comment by the time this edition went to print on Tuesday morning.
Ticonderoga will also have a race for the town council, with four residents running for a pair of positions in Republicans Joyce Cooper, Fred Provoncha, Heath Towne and David Woods.
Woods is currently filling the rest of the term of former board member Chattie VanWert.
MORE TO COME?
While the party designating petition filing deadline has passed, names may come forward as prospective candidates enter the next phase of the petition process: independent petition filing, which takes place between Aug. 15-22.
North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi usually files an independent petition.
Currently, no petitions have been filed from North Elba Republicans, while Democrats hold a caucus to determine who will run from their party.
If current party candidates also file an independent petition, they will be eligible for the November general election no matter how they perform in their respective primary.
NO OTHER SUPERVISOR RACES - YET
Besides the primary between Giordano and Grinnell, no other town supervisors currently face a challenge in the primary of November general elections.
However, three towns have new names who filled petitions for the position.
In Essex, former supervisor Ron Jackson has officially thrown his hat back into the ring, seeking to replace Ed Gardner, who has stated he will not seek re-election after serving a pair of two-year terms.
A pair of newcomers, Robin DeLoria and Dean Montroy, have submitted petitions for the supervisor position in Newcomb and St. Armand, respectively. Both Wes Miga and Charles Whitson have said they will not seek re-election.
“I will be 73 at the end of this year and I have been in politics since 1976,” Whitson said. “I want to get a chance to enjoy the outdoors more and get outside.”
MORE CONTESTED COUNCIL ELECTIONS
Four Democrats and a pair of Republicans will seek a seat on the Jay town council, with current Essex County DPW chairman Chris Garrow. Katherine Mongulla, Spencer Reynolds and Robert Segall running on the Democratic line, while Amy Shalton and John Sheldrake are running on the Republican line.
In Keene, Democrats Robert Biesemeyer and Teresa Cheetham-Palen are running for town council along with Republican Paul Martin, with the top two votegetters landing the seats.
Three will vie for town council seats in Newcomb in Democrats Lana Fennesy and Paul Hai along with Republican Donald Bott.
Two candidates from each major party will vie for council seats in North Hudson, including Democrats Tammy Brown and Robert Dobie, along with Republicans Brian Caza and Marshall Gero.
HIGHWAY CONTESTS
Five highway departments will have contests for the position of superintendent.
In Jay, Democrat Kevin Zaumetzer will face Republican John Pulsifer, Jr., in November.
Democrat David Murcray will challenge incumbent superintendent Bradley French, a Republican, in Essex.
The rest will go to a September Republican primary, including David Holmes and Scott Smith in Keene; Jonathan Fish and Timothy Sheehan in Minerva; along with Roger Oliver and Douglas Snickles, Jr., in St. Armand.
In Jay, Democrat Susan Richards will vie for the position of tax collector against Republican candidate Lori Ducharme in November.
While currently an uncontested seat, former Lewis supervisor David Blades has filed a petition to run for a seat on the Lewis town council. Current supervisor Jim Monty is running for his second term as supervisor, having replaced Blades in 2015, who did not seek election then.