Essex County election field starts to take shape

The first round of petitioning for Essex County elections turned up very little in terms of races, as only one supervisor seat is contested at present.

TICONDEROGA — With all of the party designating petitions into the Essex County Board of Elections, only one supervisor’s seat is being contested on the 2017 ballot.

That seat is in Ticonderoga, where incumbent Joseph Giordano will face the man he defeated in 2015, William Grinnell, in a Republican primary Sept. 12.

Giordano launched a successful write-in campaign in September of 2015 to defeat then incumbent Grinnell, earning the seat for a two-year term.

Grinnell said he wants to return to office for several reasons, one being to once and for all finish the Ticonderoga water project.

“Mr. Giordano says everything is on schedule for the water project, and I find it to be completely out of order,” Grinnell said. “We need to get these things done in a timely manner so we do not put an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers.”

Grinnell also said he had issues with the way some public comments are received by town officials and the large increase in pay to some members of the town staff.

“They are two or more times larger than anything seen anywhere else in Ti,” he said.

Grinnell said he has had a number of people backing him since the beginning of the year.

“About the first of the year, I had different people coming to me encouraging me to run,” he said. “I was not really anxious to do it, but it became a continuous thing so I decided to run.”

Giordano did not immediately respond for comment by the time this edition went to print on Tuesday morning.

Ticonderoga will also have a race for the town council, with four residents running for a pair of positions in Republicans Joyce Cooper, Fred Provoncha, Heath Towne and David Woods.

Woods is currently filling the rest of the term of former board member Chattie VanWert.

MORE TO COME?

While the party designating petition filing deadline has passed, names may come forward as prospective candidates enter the next phase of the petition process: independent petition filing, which takes place between Aug. 15-22.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi usually files an independent petition.