Essex County EMS plan calls for more mutual aid

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County EMS Strategic Plan just released would initially coordinate more mutual aid between ambulance squads and support that with a countywide state ambulance operating certificate.

Project Director Paul Bishop of the Rochester-based Center for Government Research said the 25-page report was prepared jointly with the County EMS Advisory Committee.

“We’re going to be focusing on some of these solutions we have and what the next step might be,” he told the County Board of Supervisor Public Safety Committee, who unanimously endorsed the study.

Their mission was to find a way to provide timely, high-quality professional emergency medical care and transport to people in Essex County, Bishop said.

“The EMS system is struggling,” he said. “If you call 911 today you’ll get help, but it’s not necessarily the best system that will get it to you. EMS has been a volunteer organization. Each community has been handling it their own way.

“Now is the time to act. This is the time to think about bringing this together in one cohesive organization.”

The goal is no longer just picking people up and taking them to the hospital, he said.

“One of the suggestions from the committee is to actually provide some ambulance coverage from the county,” he said. “Right now they (911 dispatchers) drop a tone and they wait and wait. At the four minute mark, the recommendation is going to be start requesting mutual aid. We want to get that prompt response.”

Help in 8 minutes, an ambulance in 12 minutes is the target for life-threatening emergencies.

Training more EMTs is also needed, he said, with courses provided by the state Department of Health.

“The county of Essex has the opportunity to declare (for) themselves an ambulance operating certificate for the whole county,” Bishop said. “It also allows you to allocate your resources more efficiently. If you have a countywide operating certificate, the county dispatchers can allocate an ambulance to where it is needed. Without that certificate you can’t do that.”

Application would be made to the state Department of Health for the certificate.

“The volunteer EMS model is crumbling,” Bishop continued. “We have agencies that are not able to respond to a call. We have other agencies that have had to add paid staff.”