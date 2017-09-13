Essex County EMS plan calls for more mutual aid

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County EMS Strategic Plan just released would initially coordinate more mutual aid between ambulance squads and support that with a countywide state ambulance operating certificate.
Project Director Paul Bishop of the Rochester-based Center for Government Research said the 25-page report was prepared jointly with the County EMS Advisory Committee.
“We’re going to be focusing on some of these solutions we have and what the next step might be,” he told the County Board of Supervisor Public Safety Committee, who unanimously endorsed the study.
Their mission was to find a way to provide timely, high-quality professional emergency medical care and transport to people in Essex County, Bishop said.
“The EMS system is struggling,” he said. “If you call 911 today you’ll get help, but it’s not necessarily the best system that will get it to you. EMS has been a volunteer organization. Each community has been handling it their own way.
“Now is the time to act. This is the time to think about bringing this together in one cohesive organization.”
The goal is no longer just picking people up and taking them to the hospital, he said.
“One of the suggestions from the committee is to actually provide some ambulance coverage from the county,” he said. “Right now they (911 dispatchers) drop a tone and they wait and wait. At the four minute mark, the recommendation is going to be start requesting mutual aid. We want to get that prompt response.”
Help in 8 minutes, an ambulance in 12 minutes is the target for life-threatening emergencies.
Training more EMTs is also needed, he said, with courses provided by the state Department of Health.
“The county of Essex has the opportunity to declare (for) themselves an ambulance operating certificate for the whole county,” Bishop said. “It also allows you to allocate your resources more efficiently. If you have a countywide operating certificate, the county dispatchers can allocate an ambulance to where it is needed. Without that certificate you can’t do that.”
Application would be made to the state Department of Health for the certificate.
“The volunteer EMS model is crumbling,” Bishop continued. “We have agencies that are not able to respond to a call. We have other agencies that have had to add paid staff.”
Crown Point and Ticonderoga have both struggled with their ambulance service, he said.
Crown Point contracted with Lamoille Ambulance for all its calls, while Ticonderoga uses Lamoille when it can’t assemble a crew. Lamoille is a commercial ambulance service with a Ticonderoga office.
A county ambulance service would start with calls in southeast Essex County, and expand its area as needed.
There are 16 ambulance agencies operating in Essex County, he said, which is a lot.
“If you’re able to consolidate and bring that down it would be beneficial,” Bishop said. “One way to go might be one single agency covering the whole county. We’re not going to get there next year or in five years, but it’s something to consider down the road.”
The biggest costs are in employing EMTs or paramedics, he said, and a countywide service would cost about $542,000 a year.
Startup would be $185,000 to buy and equip one ambulance, but could be lower if a town provided a rig. Revenue would be $490 per call from billing, which would cover one-third of operating costs, so the annual subsidy would be about $361,000 a year.
That could come from an intermunicipal agreement with towns, he said.
“There’s a need for a special district,” Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava (R-Moriah) said. “A benefit district would tax everyone equally.”
Supervisor Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said counties can’t form ambulance districts, but state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is working on the issue.
Towns can form joint taxing districts, he said, and Willsboro and Essex are doing that now.
The plan was developed with a grant from the state Department of State, and state municipal restructuring funds would probably be available to start the program and run it for a year or more.
“The other problem is people aren’t volunteering,” Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said. “People aren’t taking the (EMT) courses even if they are offered. The state has to do public service that this is a career path for people.”
He said the governor’s office is “very much on board” and asking how much money they need.
“This will pay for funding for employees and they are talking (for) a couple of years,” Preston said. “That’s why we need to have this plan ready.”
He said 25 cents per $1,000 of assessment as a countywide special district property tax would fund the system.
“We need to keep pushing this forward,” he said.