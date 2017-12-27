Essex County endorses EMS district bill

× Expand The Essex County Board of Supervisors will vote on supporting a state resolution to allow counties to create their own special districts, including emergency services, and be able to tax off the county levy.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors moved a resolution in support of a state Senate bill giving counties the ability to create countywide EMS districts to the full board during its Economic Development Committee meeting Dec. 11.

“I just got off the phone with Sen. (Betty) Little and she is introducing a bill, along with some of her colleagues, to amend the county law to allow counties to form emergency medical service districts,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland told members of the committee. “We could start a resolution of support for this from this committee to go through.”

At present, only towns have the ability to create special districts, such as EMS, lighting or water, with some towns in the county already creating an emergency services district.

But since the county is considering establishing an EMS district in order to generate revenue, the legislation is necessary.

Gillilland said many counties in the state are considering similar endeavors as volunteer squads are increasingly becoming unsustainable.

“Part of the advantage to that is that district would be exempt, in other words, exempt properties would have to contribute towards it, because it’s a special district,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer. “So it puts more people into the pool, so to speak, in order to pay for the service, because you don’t have to honor those exemptions related to all the rest.”

Essex County contains $2 billion worth of tax exempt property.

But those properties would not be exempt under a new EMS district.

“I am hoping that the legislation provides that we have the authority to set up either benefit or special districts, so we can look at both scenarios to see,” Moriah supervisor Tom Scozzafava said.

Newcomb Supervisor Wes Miga asked if towns who have already set up EMS districts like his could opt out of a county wide program.

“I think that’s still to be determined, countywide, but yeah I think the intent has always been whether you opt in or opt out,” Palmer said.

“My concern is, being on the outer perimeter of everything is the level of service and so we have set up the system nine years ago and it appears to work pretty well,” Miga said. “Everyone else is struggling with this and I am in support of attacking this issue, obviously our actions would dictate that we have already addressed that. I just want to maintain the same level of service or better than what we have right now.”