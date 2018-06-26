Essex County eyes Port Henry, North Elba DMVs

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County lawmakers took the first steps into expanding the services of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) into two new towns during a meeting of the county Finance Committee last week.

Committee Chairman Tom Scozzafava of Moriah said he had conversations with County Clerk Joseph Provoncha about bringing a DMV location to the former Port Henry Village Hall for one day each week.

Provoncha in the past has also discussed the possibility of a satellite site in the Town of North Elba, he said.

“They went down and looked at the former Village Hall, which the town board would authorize them to utilize and there wouldn’t be any cost for it,” said Scozzafava.

“I’ve offered this to Joe for years and I have the space available and he can have it,” said North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi.

County Manager Daniel Palmer said his main concern with the satellite offices was whether or not they would be self-sustainable.

“I’ve said this to Joe and I’ve said it to anybody that wants to listen, I don’t have an issue with satellite DMVs as long as you can show me what it is going to actually cost,” Palmer said. “What is it going to cost in terms of additional employees and where does that revenue come from.”

Palmer said he could see a DMV office in North Elba bringing in more revenue to the county, but had questions on whether Port Henry would do the same.

“I’m not sure how much you’re going to pick up going to Moriah, only in the sense that those people are probably already coming to Elizabethtown, so if somewhere within that there’s a number that tells me what the revenue difference is and if that is acceptable, that’s okay with me,” Palmer said.

Scozzafava said the Port Henry office would be trying to attract those who file electronically to come into the office, where the county receives part of the revenue instead of just the state.

“If you had one in the three ‘big town’ locations there’s a number of people that may be registering online verses bringing it to the DMV, okay, whereby if you had something local they may go there to do it verses mailing it in,” he said. “I agree with Dan, because if you put one in Port Henry and most of those registrations are taking place out here anyway, then it doesn’t make sense to put one in Port Henry.”

During their most recent town board meeting, the Town of Moriah passed a resolution to take the former Village Hall off of the surplus list and place the assessor’s office there. Scozzafava also spoke about the potential of the DMV moving in.

“We have heard from the Department of Motor Vehicles that they may want to use the building once a week for an office,” he said. “So it appears there is a use and it will be an active place for the community.”