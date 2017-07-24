Essex County eyes shared IT operations

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) has expressed skepticism over the state-mandated shared services panels designed to find efficiencies with local governments.
Photo by Pete DeMola
ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County may create a centralized information technology department.
Coordinating 18 towns under one IT office was the lone practical idea that surfaced at the county’s first shared services panel meeting on Monday.
“It makes sense as an efficiency model to have countywide IT support,” said County Manager Dan Palmer.
Counties statewide are required to convene the panels as part of a new state-mandated initiative.
But savings in Essex County may prove to be elusive.
An early estimate reveals one full-time county-employed tech person could cost $100,000 annually once health care and benefits are included.
Palmer has just a week until he must submit a preliminary report to the panel by Aug. 1.
Savings must be recurring. If so, the state will cut the county a one-time check for the difference.
If approved by the panel, the report will be forwarded to the Essex County Board of Supervisors for their approval.
If lawmakers balk, or members of the panel opt out, there are no consequences.
Naysayers must formally include their opposition in writing for the public record.
The panel would then be required to restart the process in 2018.
NOT A NEW CONCEPT
The panels are part of the governor’s latest push to reduce property taxes. Participation from towns and villages are mandatory, and other taxing entities — including school districts — can be invited at the chair’s discretion.
Palmer listed dozens of pre-existing shared services arrangements, both formal and informal, the county has facilitated for years with towns out of necessity.
Those include highway and road maintenance agreements, youth programing, waste management, informations systems, bulk purchasing, safety training, promotion of local industrial parks and fish hatchery-related programs, among other efforts.
Towns, for their part, aid the county with snowplowing services.
“And honestly, there’s probably more,” Palmer said. “The point is, we do a huge amount of services.
“Frankly, shared services is not a new concept to Essex County.”
But the county will not be retroactively awarded for those programs — including a recent agreement to include Village of Lake Placid employees into the county’s workers compensation plan.
Many of these agreements are informal and complementary, which means there isn’t a way to attach a strict dollar amount to those savings.
Furthermore, the village and county fiscal years are out of synch, putting the kibosh on the county’s ability to meet the final public hearing deadline of Sept. 15.
Palmer’s pitch was met with a lukewarm reception by the panelists, all of them county supervisors except for Village of Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall.
Lawmakers noted two villages in Essex County had already dissolved in the past three years: Keeseville in 2015, and Port Henry in April.
The Town of Chesterfield took over Keeseville’s water and sewer systems, but will not be credited under this initiative, said Gerald Morrow, the town’s supervisor.
“Why penalize us if we’re already doing this stuff?” he said. “I will be making a call to the governor’s office myself.
“I work for the people, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Write me up.”
Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava, whose town absorbed Port Henry, said the initiative is flawed because current statutes prohibit potential sharing in special districts: If the town dispatches a snowplow to a fire district, for instance, they must charge the latter for the service.
“These are the laws that make trying to share services, or consolidate services, impossible,” Scozzafava said.
EYE ON EMS
Lawmakers said they’d rather go big and focus on a large-scale project for 2018 — like the creation of a countywide ambulance district, a measure early supporters say would alleviate the shortage gaps around the remote region.
“I think we should put all our eggs in one basket and go for the EMS service,” said Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell.
Randall agreed. “The focus on the EMS services is certainly a valid thing,” he said.
Panelists also expressed concerns over the uptick in paperwork and bureaucracy.
“The more you dig into it, the harder it gets,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, citing discussions related to a proposed shared bus garage between his town and Willsboro Central. “The state is the impediment to consolidated services — it’s not us.”
FACT-FINDING
Palmer urged lawmakers to keep an open mind, and said perhaps their criticisms would help the state troubleshoot flaws in the system before the next round in 2018, as well as demonstrate the extent of which localities are already sharing.
“It’s not a bad fact-finding thing in terms of the state,” he said.
He added the county was also welcome to continue exploring areas of efficiencies outside of the state’s framework.
The county earlier floated the idea of moving to a countywide tax assessment program, but appeared to leave those plans in the rearview.
“You can’t underestimate local resistance to a consolidated plan,” Palmer said.
Early state requirements for a public referendum requirement were also stricken from the initiative.
If the county’s panel approves a plan, the Essex County Board of Supervisors must sign off for final approval.
“If the board of supervisors fails to pass it, I’m required to submit a report to the (state) Department of Labor explaining what happened and why it didn’t work out,” Palmer said.
Palmer said one of the benefits of having a board of supervisors — as opposed to a board of legislators like in neighboring Clinton County — is the direct relationship between department heads and town supervisors has historically allowed for more collaborative opportunities.
“I don’t think you get as much of that on a board of legislators,” he said.
CLINTON COUNTY
In Clinton County, panelists have highlighted the dissolution of the Rouses Point Police Department, county takeover of dog control services and consolidation of the City of Plattsburgh’s tax assessment office as key items.
Three public hearings have been scheduled: Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh.