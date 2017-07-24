Essex County eyes shared IT operations

× Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) has expressed skepticism over the state-mandated shared services panels designed to find efficiencies with local governments. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County may create a centralized information technology department.

Coordinating 18 towns under one IT office was the lone practical idea that surfaced at the county’s first shared services panel meeting on Monday.

“It makes sense as an efficiency model to have countywide IT support,” said County Manager Dan Palmer.

Counties statewide are required to convene the panels as part of a new state-mandated initiative.

But savings in Essex County may prove to be elusive.

An early estimate reveals one full-time county-employed tech person could cost $100,000 annually once health care and benefits are included.

Palmer has just a week until he must submit a preliminary report to the panel by Aug. 1.

Savings must be recurring. If so, the state will cut the county a one-time check for the difference.

If approved by the panel, the report will be forwarded to the Essex County Board of Supervisors for their approval.

If lawmakers balk, or members of the panel opt out, there are no consequences.

Naysayers must formally include their opposition in writing for the public record.

The panel would then be required to restart the process in 2018.

NOT A NEW CONCEPT

The panels are part of the governor’s latest push to reduce property taxes. Participation from towns and villages are mandatory, and other taxing entities — including school districts — can be invited at the chair’s discretion.

Palmer listed dozens of pre-existing shared services arrangements, both formal and informal, the county has facilitated for years with towns out of necessity.

Those include highway and road maintenance agreements, youth programing, waste management, informations systems, bulk purchasing, safety training, promotion of local industrial parks and fish hatchery-related programs, among other efforts.

Towns, for their part, aid the county with snowplowing services.

“And honestly, there’s probably more,” Palmer said. “The point is, we do a huge amount of services.

“Frankly, shared services is not a new concept to Essex County.”

But the county will not be retroactively awarded for those programs — including a recent agreement to include Village of Lake Placid employees into the county’s workers compensation plan.