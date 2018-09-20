Essex County eyes tiered cost for shared EMS

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced initial shared services funding to launch an Essex County shared Emergency Medical Services Program.

Fund proceeds and next steps were reviewed last week by Essex County supervisors during the Public Services Committee meeting.

EMS Coordinator Patty Bashaw said the initial grant payment of $2.3 million would arrive once a work plan for the program is submitted to the state Department of State.

The funding must be spent in the first year, she said.

And if shared EMS achieves a reduction in response time, the county can apply for an additional $4.25 million to complete the program launch.

The first monies will support EMS in high-need areas, particularly in the sector that includes Crown Point, Moriah and Ticonderoga, she said.

Essex County Manager Dan Palmer is working now on a model for cost participation.

Towns can leverage local law to raise monies for emergency medical services. But state lawmakers have, thus far, not redressed law to allow taxing districts to provide for EMS.

Palmer said he would have the planning document ready within two weeks.

It would, he said, determine town shares in the countywide plan based on ambulance and EMS call volume.

Though grant funds would support the first five years of a shared municipal service, Palmer said, “We have to know what the program would look like without the grants.

“You’re going to need to understand what you’re being asked to pay for.”

Questions Palmer is working to answer for 18 towns include costs per town share and the specific nature of the services received.

The initial program, Palmer said, might establish shares in a three-tiered system, allowing towns to choose what level support fits their need, if any.

Gold EMS coverage, for example, would provide 24-hour coverage, seven days a week.

A Silver share would provide 16 hours of coverage daily, and Bronze might provide 8 hours, Palmer said.

Palmer said he is working out a formula to determine share price, but it would have a fee structure much like the workers’ compensation.

Of total monies raised, 75 percent would be allocated to participants, said the county manager, and 25 percent would fall back to the county to be used for additional services.

With grant funding in place for five years, he said, “towns would still have to gear up over (the) five years for participation.”

Palmer expects to have the report completed and sent to supervisors sometime in the next two weeks.