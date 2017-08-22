Essex County Fair a huge hit, say organizers

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Essex County Fair is expecting significant increases in attendance and revenues for themselves and vendors after a strong week with clear skis and attractions which invited local residents to become part of the action.

WESTPORT | A Saturday which drew three times as many patrons helped springboard the 169th Essex County Fair into a successful venture in 2017.

“Last year, we had 5,186 people paid through the gate in 2016,” said fair director Bridget Brown. “Through Saturday of this year, we were at 4,586 and I know we put at least 2,500 through the gate on Sunday. The memberships and concessions were also up.”

One of the biggest factors in a successful five days of festivities and shows was the weather.

Despite a heavy, consistent rainfall on Friday morning, the week featured nothing but sunny weather from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

“We could not have asked for better weather,” Brown said. “We definitely deserved it after last year. Rain is a reason the Saturday number was so low last year.”

Another factor, which has continued to grow over the past few years, has been the number of events which feature local residents taking to the county racetrack for a number of events, including the youth Power Wheels demolition derby, pull and mud bog contest; trailer races (cars have trailers attached for a 30-lap feature on the quarter mile track); truck derby and burn-out contest.

“The trailer race really took off this year,” Brown said. “Mike McCray took the initiative on these projects. When the race first started, it had five cars and now we had double digits. I think events like these are the ones that will continue to grow.”

The fireworks on the opening night of the fair also drew a crowd, as did the annual Egglefield Ford demolition derby, which had cars entering through the noon hour.

“I was surprised our numbers were down for the number of cars in the derby, but the gate for the derby was way up,” Brown said. “We also had a big draw on Saturday for the truck pulls.”

Brown said Friday was the slowest day at the fair.

“The rain may have had something to do with that,” Brown said. “We did have a lot of people in the tractor pull, which lasted well past midnight.”

Overall, Brown said she had heard nothing negative about the week.

“I feel like it was a dream,” she said. “Next year will be our 170th annual fair, so we are hopeful we can get more vendors, grow our upper end and make improvements through grants to our cattle area. I think we are really starting to turn a corner and get back on track.”