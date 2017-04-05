Essex County gets below average health ranking

× Expand File photo Essex County falls slightly below average in the state for overall health compared with other counties, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s annual County Health Rankings.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has rolled out their annual health rankings for counties across the state.

Despite being a travel destination for fitness buffs, Essex County scored No. 37 of 62.

The report, a collaborative project with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, utilizes a variety of metrics to gauge community health, including obesity, access to healthy food and high school graduation rates.

Essex County scored nearly right down the middle when it comes to length and quality of life and social economic favors.

But at No. 26, it barely missed cracking the top-third percentile when ranking health behaviors, including smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and alcohol-impaired driving deaths.

Access to clinical care was also No. 37.

“While we have taken steps to improve the health of our communities, there is more we can do to help our residents’ lead healthier lives,” said Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers.

Beers said the rankings are useful because they show what does and does not work.

The county’s strengths include access to exercise opportunities, higher numbers of people with health insurance, lower teen pregnancy rates and a dip in the adult obesity rate.

Essex County also scored within the top 10 on the physical environment.

“We know we still have high rates of physical inactivity, higher rates of unemployment than New York State as a whole, and that our residents sometimes struggle to access the care they need,” Beers said.

PREVENTIVE DEATHS ALARMING

Essex County is mirroring the national trend of rising rates of premature deaths that are attributable to injury — including intentional events like murders and suicides, as well as unintentional deaths like car crashes, drug overdoses and falls.

This reverses the steady decline in those deaths from 2000-2009, and the steadily escalations in injury and overdose rates is higher than the overall than the average county in New York.

“Essex County has seen an uptick in premature deaths each year since 2011,” Beers said. “This is concerning because often the loss of life prior to age 75 is preventable. We have to work to protect life and prevent injury.”

Beers said the health department will continue to partner with local schools, health care providers and additional agencies and organizations to “improve access to healthier foods, increase opportunities for residents to be physically active, promote breastfeeding and other chronic disease prevention strategies, and provide safety net care for residents in need.”

Essex County Public Health is also seeking National Public Health Accreditation, and continues to manage a grant from the New York State Health Foundation designed to tackle opiate abuse.

Elsewhere in the region, Saratoga County took the top statewide spot, clocking in at No. 1.

Warren County was ranked No. 10; Clinton, No. 29; Washington County, No. 31, and Franklin, No. 46.

Hamilton County wheezed in at No. 59, among the lowest in the state’s 62 counties.

Bronx was the least fit.