Essex County halfway to EMS district

× Expand File photo While State Assemblyman Dan Stec (left) waits on word if the Assembly will pass a bill granting Essex County Home Rule to create an county-wide EMS program, Sen. Betty Little (right) has already received approval from the senate on a similar bill.

ELIZABETHTOWN | There is one vote left between Essex County and whether or not it will be able to create a county-wide emergency services district.

While the state Senate has passed a bill allowing Essex County the exclusive right to create an EMS district through “home law” legislation, supervisors were left on Monday wondering if the assembly would show the same support.

“All we know right now is that various people are working on it and trying to get it through the assembly,” said Wilmington Supervisor and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “I strongly feel that when people dial 911, the get an ambulance.

PASSED BY SENATE

Little sponsored bill S-8180 at the request of the board of supervisors, which had approved a resolution with unanimous support last March requesting the “home rule” legislation.

The county has been looking for ways to improve first responder and EMS services throughout the county owing to shrinking squad rosters and growing needs.

Companion legislation has been sponsored by Assemblyman Dan Stec, but has not been moved at this time.

“It is still in the Local Government Committee at the Assembly,” said Deb Capezzuti, a spokesman for the lawmaker. “It would need to pass out of the committee and it would then be a matter of if it went through ways and means or not.”

Capezzuti said the assemblyman wants the bill to pass before the end of session at the end of June.

“This is one of his priority bills so we are hoping it passes through,” she said.

Meanwhile, Little praised the senate passage as an urgent need for the North Country.

“Rural communities across upstate New York are very challenged in providing the life-saving EMT and ambulance services for multitude of reasons,” Little said. “The number of people volunteering is dwindling and more towns are paying staff to fill the gaps, creating a patchwork. The status quo isn’t working and response times are getting worse.”

The county commissioned an in-depth study examining EMT needs last year, which showed that coordination among towns would help alleviate the strain on services.