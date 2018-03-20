Essex County improves health ranking in statewide report

Photo provided
Essex County ranks No. 15 statewide for overall health compared with other counties, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s 2018 County Health Rankings.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Work to improve public health has paid off in Essex County.
But local residents still need to kick their smokes, booze and snacky cakes to the curb.
The release of the 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps last week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation places Essex County at No. 15 out of 62 counties for health outcomes, including length and quality of life.
Essex County scored No. 37 last year.
“We have a lot to be proud of in terms of health gains made over the last few years,” said Linda Beers, director of public health at the Essex County Health Department, in a statement.
The report, a collaborative project with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, utilizes several metrics to gauge community health, including obesity, access to healthy food and high school graduation rates.
Influencing these outcomes are factors like poverty, education, access to care and opportunities to be physically active, Beers said.
Twenty-seven percent of Essex County residents are obese, slightly over the state average of 25 percent.
The average was 20 percent in 2004 and reached a high of 28 percent in 2012 before sloping back downward.
“After seeing a fairly steady upward trend in the adult obesity rate, we are starting to bend that curve in the right direction,” Beers said. “I think this speaks to the work we’ve done in schools and communities to increase healthy food offerings and improve environments by creating or enhancing gardens, parks, playgrounds and trails.”
Essex County has also reduced preventable hospital stays, increased high school graduation rates, has fewer children living in poverty than the average county and can boast a high number of places to be active.
But there are several areas county health officials have flagged for improvement.
The county ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to clinical care (No. 31) and social and economic factors, where it scored No. 28.
And sexually transmitted disease rates are trending upward, much like the rest of the state.
Essex County’s rate of chlamydia cases is 108.6 per 100,000 people. While that’s nearly five times lower than the state average of 524.7, the figure is still within the top 10th percentile of cases nationwide.
“We need to promote sexual health, education and screening for our young adults, as they are disproportionately impacted by STDs,” Beers said.
Essex County also ranks higher than the state and national average when it comes to alcohol-impaired driving deaths, with more than twice as many county residents dying by that cause than the national average.
Adult smoking rates are also slightly higher than the state and national averages despite an aggressive local campaign to raise the purchase age of tobacco from 18 to 21.
“We are optimistic about adopting Tobacco 21 legislation, which would further limit youth access to tobacco products,” Beers said. “We want this next generation of young people to be the first generation that doesn’t suffer the health consequences of tobacco use.”
Beers is also mindful that Essex County must also continue to maintain access to care for the county’s most vulnerable populations, including senior citizens and low-income residents.
“The disparities that do exist here — our rural setting, an aging population and health care provider shortages — make it vitally important for the Essex County Health Department to be flexible and responsive to the communities we serve,” Beers said. “We value our partnerships with our local hospitals, health centers and community-based organizations that help us collectively advance the level of care our residents receive.”
Elsewhere in the region, Hamilton County moved up 30 spaces over last year to No. 29.
Saratoga County clocked in at No. 2, dropping one position from the top slot in 2017.
Warren County remains ranked at No. 10; Clinton fell five spots to No. 34; Washington saw a four point uptick to No. 27, and Franklin County also moved up four places to rank at No. 42.
Bronx was the least fit.
To access the full 2018 report, visit countyhealthrankings.org. To view additional Essex County data, visit www.co.essex.ny.us/Health.