Essex County improves health ranking in statewide report

Essex County ranks No. 15 statewide for overall health compared with other counties, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's 2018 County Health Rankings.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Work to improve public health has paid off in Essex County.

But local residents still need to kick their smokes, booze and snacky cakes to the curb.

The release of the 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps last week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation places Essex County at No. 15 out of 62 counties for health outcomes, including length and quality of life.

Essex County scored No. 37 last year.

“We have a lot to be proud of in terms of health gains made over the last few years,” said Linda Beers, director of public health at the Essex County Health Department, in a statement.

The report, a collaborative project with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, utilizes several metrics to gauge community health, including obesity, access to healthy food and high school graduation rates.

Influencing these outcomes are factors like poverty, education, access to care and opportunities to be physically active, Beers said.

Twenty-seven percent of Essex County residents are obese, slightly over the state average of 25 percent.

The average was 20 percent in 2004 and reached a high of 28 percent in 2012 before sloping back downward.

“After seeing a fairly steady upward trend in the adult obesity rate, we are starting to bend that curve in the right direction,” Beers said. “I think this speaks to the work we’ve done in schools and communities to increase healthy food offerings and improve environments by creating or enhancing gardens, parks, playgrounds and trails.”

Essex County has also reduced preventable hospital stays, increased high school graduation rates, has fewer children living in poverty than the average county and can boast a high number of places to be active.

But there are several areas county health officials have flagged for improvement.

The county ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to clinical care (No. 31) and social and economic factors, where it scored No. 28.

And sexually transmitted disease rates are trending upward, much like the rest of the state.

Essex County’s rate of chlamydia cases is 108.6 per 100,000 people. While that’s nearly five times lower than the state average of 524.7, the figure is still within the top 10th percentile of cases nationwide.