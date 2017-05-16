Essex County looks at wood pellet heating option

ELIZABETHTOWN — With a new county kitchen and several capital projects going on throughout the county, members of the Economic Development Committee heard about an alternative heating source during its May 8 meeting.

Leslie Karasin from the Northern Forest Center of the Adirondack Model Neighborhood Wood Heat Initiative spoke to members of the board, telling them about the wood pellet heating services they provide to municipalities and non-profits.

“Our goal was to discover how can we heat our homes and buildings with the forest resources we have in the region,” Karasin said. “All sorts of entities have benefited from he installation of these boilers.”

Karasin, based out of Concord, N.H., said her company provides heating services to an area covering parts of New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

She based her presentation on two main points: Cheaper cost for heating and the ability to help the local economy.

“The North Country spends $200 million in heating oil, 80 percent immediately leaves our region and does not benefit us,” Karasin said. “It hurts us to write those huge fuel oil checks and it hurts use more because that money does not stay here locally. This keeps the money invested locally.”

Locally, bulk pellet mills can be found in Massena and Rutland, Vt., as well as just outside Utica.

Karasin added that she had been talking with Essex Box and Pallet about the program “through another branch.”

“They do not currently manufacture bulk pellets. We have been talking to them about producing bulk pellets in the future,” she said.

Karasin said the program has already set up instillations in Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Saranac for residential use of what she called a ”modern heating solution.”

“We are looking to do at least 10 municipal and non-profit installations in Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton or St. Lawrence counties,” she added. “We are looking to provide wood pellet heating for county, town and school buildings; highway or EMS buildings, any non-profit buildings in the community. A perfect candidate would be a building which needs a new boiler and the building has hot water heating.”

Funding for a new wood pellet boiler would come from grant dollars and philanthropic dollars which the center is using to get boilers deployed throughout the region.

“It has supported the installation of 125 of these boilers, both municipally and with home owners,” Karasin said. “The program can also be layered with funds from Renewable Heat NY.”

Karasin said she is currently working with North Hudson on a chord wood burner, and has talked with the town of Westport about heating needs.

“The estimate for Westport was $35,000,” Supervisor Michael Tyler said. “The state program will pay 45 percent of the installed cost.”

Tyler also asked what the timeline would be if a municipality wanted to apply for funding for a boiler.

“It can be as quick as you can do it,” Karasin said. “We could turn an application in within 24-48 hours. We will pay for a energy audit and we will help pay for it. If you were ready to put in a boiler tomorrow, we would be ready to subsidize it.”

“We would like to know what our cost would be in relation to what we currently have,” North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said.

Politi said the county could look at the boiler option for the new nutrition building and assigned county manager Dan Palmer to work with Karasin on the matter.