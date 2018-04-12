Essex County looks into fire training building

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Essex County is seeking grant funding to build a fire training building.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Emergency Services Department may soon receive $500,000 to go towards a fire training building.

“Sen. Betty Little has helped to get this together,” Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish told county lawmakers.

Jaquish said there are several companies who specialize in building fire training buildings, which are assembled on site and meet several fire training needs.

“We are thinking about having the facility at the fairgrounds, but that is something we will have to bring up with the board down the road,” Jaquish said.

The members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the resolution to apply for and accept the grant.

DENIED FUNDING

Lawmakers also unanimously passed a resolution in opposition of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) decision to not give the county any funding for their hazardous waste cleanup days, which had previously been funded.

“Their justification, so to speak, is that supposedly everybody was notified that we had to apply for this funding through the ‘grants gateway,’ which is the state’s convoluted system for applying for and signing contracts in reference to all grants,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer. “And frankly, if you want to go to my office and look at the grants gateway, it’s kind of a disaster.”

Palmer said the DEC notified North Elba and the county that funding mechanisms were supposed to be shuttled through that channel.

But, he said: “I archived every email that I get and I can’t find any email from DEC in reference to that to mine and I know North Elba can’t either.”

“They approved the dates and the truth is they ran out of money,” said North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi.

The resolution will be sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Little and state Assemblyman Dan Stec.