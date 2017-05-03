Essex County merges traffic, youth programs into social services

Programs brought into DSS fold as new commissioner takes reigns

by

ELIZABETHTOWN — Mike Mascarenas ascended last month to lead the Essex County Department of Social Services.

And he’s taking several of his former team members with him.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday authorized the transfer of the Youth Bureau, Stop DWI and Traffic Safety programs from the Department of Community Resources into DSS. 

The consolidation will see two employees shifted.

“They’re taking their responsibilities with them,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer, who noted the move to DSS will provide better reimbursement.

Lawmakers also voted unanimously to create a deputy commissioner position for social services. 

“There is a deputy stipend position in DSS now,” Palmer said. “That’s not the same as a full civil service deputy.” 

The salary for the non-union position is $31.28 per hour. All workers in the department have 35 hour workweeks.

“There’s no intent at this point to move that,” Palmer said.

