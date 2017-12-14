Essex County moves on tax sale grievances

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to return two properties sold in the Nov. 29 tax auction back to their original owners during a Dec. 11 special board meeting, while voting to maintain the sale of a property in Moriah based on a technicality.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A week after a trio of landowners expressed concern over the Nov. 29 tax sale held by Essex County, members of the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Dec. 11 to address the matter.

While the board did agree to rescind one sale and return the property to the previous owner on receipt of back taxes and penalties, while returning another to it’s previous owner on similar payment, the board did not rescind a property sale between inhabitants of a Port Henry parcel how are not legally connected.

“We’re in a conundrum here,” Moriah supervisor Tom Scozzafava said. “The person who bid has lived at the property for the past three-plus years. Since that there has been nothing paid. I understand the property is not in her name legally, which does allow her to bid, but she has been living there with the property owner.”

Scozzafava added the county does not have anything in the rules that address domestic partners and there is no common law in New York state.

“I have been told by the attorney (Dan Manning) that legally we cannot deny this sale, but we need to address a situation like this in the future,” Scozzafava said. “What has ended up happening is they ended up paying $9,000 for the property when there were $19,000 due. So, effectively, they got off the hook for $10,000.”

“I know it’s not right but we have nothing to go on,” Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said. “It’s better to get half of it.”

Marnell, Noel Merrihew (Elizabethtown), Joe Pete Wilson (Keene) and Shaun Gillilland (Willsboro) voted in favor of rescinding the sale, but the motion was defeated and the sale upheld.

Scozzafava said afterwards he intended to vote in favor of the resolution, but mistakenly cast his the vote the opposite way.

PROPERTY RETURNED

For Kristen Wilson, the sale of her mother’s home was rescinded and property returned to her on the payment of back taxes and fees, which occurred because family members were not getting her the proper information due to mental health reasons.

“Although the all the legal requirements were properly done, this case was a perfect storm because there was no notice given to the person to pay those taxes,” Manning said. “In my opinion at least, this is what should be done.”