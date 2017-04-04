Essex County names new social services commissioner

× Mike Mascarenas is the new Essex County Department of Social Services Commissioner. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — The county’s deputy manager will now lead the department of social services.

Mike Mascarenas was formally appointed to the vacant commissioner slot by the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The vote was unanimous, 15-0.

“I’m extremely humbled for the board’s confidence,” Mascarenas said.

Mascarenas, 40, starts immediately with an annual salary of $87,000. His predecessor, John O’Neill, made $93,000 annually.

The new commissioner said his top priorities in leading the county’s largest department, which has an annual budget of $18 million, is focusing on finances and searching for efficiencies.

“We’re going to do our best to provide the best service we can for the constituents of the county at the lowest cost, and make it sustainable over time,” Mascarenas said.

Mascarenas is taking over from long-term commissioner O’Neill who retired on March 8 after 25 years on the job.

Mascarenas graduated from Moriah Central in 1994, and majored in Child and Family Services at SUNY Plattsburgh.

He started working for Essex County in 1999 as a youth services worker. Upon the consolidation of the county’s DWI and youth services bureau, Mascarenas was named director of community resources in January 2011.

Mascarenas thanked social services staff and administration, and said he would rely on their knowledge as he gets situated.

The past decade of his career in local government, much of which has been spent helping towns write grants for infrastructure projects, paired with his educational background makes Mascarenas confident that he will excel in the position.

“I feel like that experience as a (deputy) county manager is critical going into the county department head position,” he said. “It’s critical to understanding how the department fits into the county as a whole.”

The search committee interviewed at least eight additional candidates for the position.

Lawmakers opened the application process for the now-vacant director of community resources position on Monday, with a salary yet to be determined.