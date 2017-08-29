Essex County OKs NCCC budget

× The Essex County Board of Supervisors approved North Country Community College’s proposed 2017-18 spending plan on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Despite voting in favor of the plan, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson (center left), said he continues to harbor concerns over the school’s long-term economic sustainability. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors tentatively approved North Country Community College’s proposed 2017-18 spending plan on Monday.

Approval of the $14,518,251 budget came after lawmakers earlier this month sought more clarity on enrollment numbers and the development of a long-term strategic plan for the college.

Lawmakers also accused NCCC of obscuring the results of a study exploring the feasibility of converting the former Lowe’s in Ticonderoga into a trade-focused satellite campus.

But the two sides, which have sparred frequently over the years, reached somewhat of a détente after NCCC Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen Reed promised a more collaborative relationship with lawmakers moving forward.

“The issues are complex,” Reed said. “We’re working on them, and we want to partner with you when we’re working on them.”

“Nothing that is practical and would benefit the college is off the table,” Reed said.

However, he said, “strategic plans tend to have a short shelf life.”

Reed agreed with Roby Politi (I-North Elba) that meetings between lawmakers, board members and perhaps even school district superintendents several times a year would be conducive.

“At your discretion, we’ll sit down and make a schedule for these meetings,” Reed said.

The total funding contribution for both Essex and Franklin counties would remain the same as the present year at $2,480,000 each, and students will see a 2 percent increase in tuition for an annual cost of $4,692.

ENROLLMENT CONCERNS

The budget assumes an enrollment of 975 full-time enrollments (FTE) from traditional students and another 180 FTE from the Second Change Pell Program for prisoners at local incarceration facilities — an 8 percent increase over current levels.

College officials last year had said enrollment was projected to decline by 14.2 percent for the 2016-17 academic year, but said investments in online courses, new scholarships for nontraditional students and federal changes concerning bridge programs were promising new developments.

Five-hundred and thirty Essex County students were enrolled at the college’s three campuses in the 2016-17 academic year.

But just 28 were Class of 2016 graduates from high schools in Essex County.

A NCCC enrollment report revealed a handful of Essex County high schools sent zero 2016 grads to the school, including Keene Central, Minerva Central, Moriah Central, Newcomb Central, Schroon Lake Central and Willsboro Central.