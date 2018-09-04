Essex County OKs raising legal age to purchase tobacco products

× Anti-tobacco groups say raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 will reduce youth smoking rates. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County has become the latest county in New York state to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted 1,755 to 1,116 on Tuesday to approve the measure, becoming the first county in the North Country to do so.

Advocates appeared thrilled at the new law, which was backed by the Adirondack Health Institute.

“Tobacco 21 is a win-win,” said Julie Hart, a spokesman for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “I’m glad (the board) put the health of their constituents before special interest groups.”

DIVIDED LAWMAKERS

Ahead of the vote, retailers and convenience store owners spoke out against the measure, claiming raising the age would do little to help to curb adolescent smoking and would harm business.

Lawmakers echoed those concerns on Tuesday.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said he agreed with advocates that youth smoking should be curbed, but most communities are within 20 to 30 minutes of a neighboring county or Vermont, making the law easy to skirt.

“It’s really a state issue just like alcohol was,” Moore said.

Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson questioned why the state Department of Health is examining the legalization of recreational marijuana, but have issued no guidance on raising the age statewide.

“They’re more interested in making people happy by letting them get toked up,” Jackson said.

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally feared the impact on his town’s two convenience stores.

With the age now raised to 21, he said patrons may be more inclined to purchase groceries in those communities when they stop to buy a pack of cigarettes on the way home from work in Warren County.

“That is taking from pockets of my local businesses that struggle to survive,” McNally said.

Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria instead called for an increase in educational programming at public schools.

“I think there’s so much more to the issue than what meets the eye,” DeLoria said.

Other lawmakers questioned how the new law would be enforced and said raising the age would present a “legislative nightmare” for the 18, 19 and 20-year-olds who are now prohibited from purchasing tobacco.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the law should be been drafted to phase in current tobacco users, who will now likely ask their older peers to purchase items for them.

“Tomorrow you stop them, and that’s wrong,” Scozzafava said. “What are you really accomplishing here except making people do things that are more unethical?”

‘COMPLAINT-DRIVEN’

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning said the new law will be complaint-driven and enforced by the county health department director or their designee, likening the judicial process to a “mini-trial.”

“Fines are the penalties for it,” Manning said.

Supporters of the measure acknowledged potential speedbumps — “This law is not perfect, but it does do something to address health issues in our county,” said Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano — but also said local government has a moral imperative to improve public health.

“I feel this is a positive step and I can’t ignore that moral question,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow said he has received feedback on both sides of the issue.

“I would not put the health of youth above profits,” Morrow said.

Joining Morrow, Wilson, Giordano and Jackson in supporting the measure were Roby Politi (North Elba), Charles Harrington (Crown Point), Jim Monty (Lewis), Mike Marnell (Schroon) and Randy Preston (Wilmington).

The measure was previously brought to a vote in June, but lawmakers voted narrowly to snuff out the measure, a decision advocates chalked up to the three lawmakers whose absence automatically counted as “no” votes.

All 18 lawmakers voted on Tuesday.

Joining McNally, Moore, DeLoria and Scozzafava in voting “no” were Noel Merrihew (Elizabethtown), Archie Depo (Jay), Dean Montroy (St. Armand), Michael “Ike” Tyler (Westport) and Shaun Gillilland (Willsboro).

RESPONSE TO CRITICISMS

Dana Bushey Isabella, program director for Tobacco Free Clinton-Franklin-Essex Reality Check, acknowledged lawmaker concerns.

“In a perfect world, we’d like everybody to be on the same page,” Isabella said. “But I think part of what makes us a democracy is that we have both sides to things.”

She continued: “With more conversation, we can help people understand and we will through our education efforts.”

Reality Check Program Coordinator Scott Ruch said he hoped the new policy would reduce pressure on teenagers to use tobacco products.

“With more time and more education with people working with them, I would hope that even a small percentage of kids who are using nicotine devices, I would hope that would go down,” he said.

Essex County Health Director Linda Beers said the measure was “extremely enforceable.”

“I’m so glad it moved within the board and resurfaced,” she said.

Other counties that have pushed the tobacco purchasing age to 21 are Albany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Cortland, Nassau, New York, Onondaga, Orange, Rockland, Schenectady, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster and Westchester.

Beers said she hoped the vote in Essex County would act as a springboard in counties across the region.