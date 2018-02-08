Essex County opposes new state tax plan

× Expand File photo Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors are not pleased with a pair of new proposals by the state of New York which would potentially ween Adirondack communities of millions in tax dollars.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A new executive budget proposal on how to pay land taxes within the Adirondack Park drew the ire of Essex County lawmakers on Monday.

County Real Property Services Director Charli Lewis reported that meeting the proposal to change the way the state pays land taxes from its current form into a PILOT program could cost the county as much as $950 million if state-owned property ultimately became exempt.

“The plan is to freeze the tax rate at the 2018 school and 2018 town and county, then it would only grow based on cost of living or market value adjustment, whichever one is less,” Lewis said.

Lewis added there could also be a loss of nearly $4 million in taxable value if the state passes a 480-B tax exemption, allowing smaller land owners to enter into woodland protection deals with the state.

Under the PILOT program, Lewis estimated that if it were in effect this year, the effect of the proposal would increase the overall tax rate in Essex County by 52-cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

“If we raise the same levy that we raised last year, you are looking at an 8 percent increase across the board,” Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said. “The only difference is how the state pays their share of the taxes. Gov. Patterson once said they were going to stop paying taxes on APA land and there was enough backlash at the time it did not happen.”

Lewis said the state would reimburse counties for the 480-B only if it had a 1 percent impact on the tax levy, which would mean Essex County would have to lose roughly $68 million to qualify.

Palmer added the state is the majority shareholder of the Adirondack Park.

“When you own 51 percent of the property, you are a major player in how the taxes are paid and this could be a tremendous shot at the local taxpayers,” he said.

BITTER RESPONSE

“They are telling you what the PILOT agreement is and you have no say in the matter,” Palmer added. “You don’t have that anywhere else.”