Essex County opposes state effort to declare railway abandoned

NEWCOMB | The state has formally moved to declare the stretch of railway from North Creek to Tahawus abandoned.

The state Attorney General’s Office informed the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) they would apply for a determination on the Tahawus Line by Aug. 31, citing the “absence of current use” on the track, as well as the “lack of any foreseeable future need” for rail service on the 30-mile line.

The adverse abandonment application asks the federal board to remove Iowa Pacific as the owner and operator of the line.

But the state’s plan was countered abruptly on Monday as the Essex County Board of Supervisors opposed the move.

MINE OPERATIONAL

The unanimous decision comes in step with the Town of Newcomb; Mitchell Stone, new owners of the Tahawus mine, and the company looking to buy and restore the line, Omnitrax, part of the Denver, Colorado-based Broe Group.

Tupper Lake businessman Paul Mitchell, of Mitchell Stone, purchased the Tahawus mine property in February, said Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria.

For 10 years, Mitchell has been under contract with National Lead to remove mine tailings. The local company is looking to expand the operation.

“If no one objects to it (abandonment),” DeLoria said, “the STB would ultimately rubber-stamp it and these tracks would be ripped out.”

DeLoria said Mitchell expects it would take 75 years to move the mining resources out of Tahawus by truck.

By using the railroad, DeLoria told the board, it could be done in 50 years.

While Saratoga & North Creek Railway President Ed Ellis contended previous plans to transport tailings failed to materialize, Mitchell said the landscape has changed.

The Chicago-based company convinced federal authorities in 2012 to reopen the line earlier this decade to transport mine tailings from the shuttered mine in Newcomb.

“There may be an opportunity here," Mitchell told The Sun on Monday.

Canadian Pacific (CP), which would have transported the tailings from Saratoga to points south, had no interest in giving Ellis a competitive rate, Mitchell said.

CP, he said, may be more receptive now that transport of crude oil has tapered off.

“Things have changed," he said. "Whether it will work, I’m not sure — time will tell.”

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally said abandonment makes no sense with business transactions in process.

“I think if you have an interested railroad that wants to buy the property, I fully support this resolution (objecting to abandonment),” McNally said.

IN WARREN COUNTY

Omnitrax had informed Warren County mid-August of their intent to purchase the railroad line, expecting to close on the acquisition this fall.

But Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer said the decision-making process regarding the railroad’s future was out of sequence: Warren County officials should determine the “highest and best use” of the railroad bed, she said, before holding discussions with potential railroad operators.

Three motions — one to sell the railroad, another to secure a freight operator, and the third to issue a Request for Proposals to study various options for the railroad — all failed to garner a second at a committee meeting earlier this month, and no action has yet been taken by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The state has not recorded the pending railroad sale or Mitchell’s purchase at Tahawus among their documents.

The Notice of Intent filed on behalf of the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) cited the prospects of “beneficial non-rail use” of the property, and contended there are “significant environmental health and safety concerns” associated with the current use of the property.

GREEN GROUPS WEIGH IN

Environmental groups are also split on potential future uses for the railway.

Protect the Adirondacks has called for Warren County to work with the state to investigate conversion of the tracks to a multi-purpose public recreation trail.

“It would be foolish for Warren County to rush into a another contract for the Saratoga & North Creek Railway without looking at a long-term solution for the rail line,” said Peter Bauer, the group’s executive director, in a statement. “This is a major decision and a lot of information should gathered and a feasibility study organized.”

The Adirondack Council is calling for a more measured approach.

“We urge the state to take this process one step at a time,” said William Janeway, executive director. “It makes sense for DEC to talk with the surrounding communities and solicit ideas from the public before making a final decision about future uses of the rail corridor.”

The Town of Newcomb is expected to adopt its formal resolution Tuesday night and file formal objection with the STB, citing an impediment to business.

Following public outcry over the storage of empty rail cars in the Adirondack Park Forest Preserve, Iowa Pacific removed most of its equipment and rail cars from the line this spring.

They’ve since asked Warren County to buy them out for $5 million.