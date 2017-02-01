Essex County ordered to release voting records, appeals decision

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The State Supreme Court has ordered Essex County to grant access to electronic ballot scans and cast vote records from the 2015 local elections. Pictured above: A line of voting machines awaits use at the Essex County Board of Elections in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A state supreme court judge has ordered Essex County to release electronic ballot scans and cast vote records from the 2015 local elections.

State Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou issued the order on Jan. 19 after the head of the county’s Democratic Party committee sued the county for access to the records, naming the former board of supervisors chairman and election commissioners as defendants.

“This is a major victory for transparency in elections,” said Essex County Democratic Chair Bethany Kosmider in a statement. “Reviewing the ballot images recorded by the voting machines gives the public the right to verify that the voting machines are correctly recording and counting our votes.”

Kosmider requested access to the records following the election.

The former Crown Point supervisor did not allege fraud or other malfeasance, but rather said people had a right to examine ballots, and that copies of ballot images are not exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Law.

“I wanted to look at some of the ballots I had questions about,” Kosmider said.

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning denied the request on the grounds that information is immune from that criteria, and a court order was needed.

Even the county’s two election commissioners disagreed.

Following an unsuccessful appeal, Kosmider filed an Article 78 lawsuit in October.

Under Election Law S-3222, only a judge or legislative investigatory commission can release copies of the voted ballots.

In his ruling, Auffredou said the ballots could be made public once they are tabulated and filed with the board of elections.

“The respondents have not demonstrated the state legislature intended to provide electronic ballot images with the same cloak of confidentiality as paper ballots,” Auffredou wrote in his decision.

Auffredou said once electronic images of the voted ballots are preserved, the likelihood that the images and related data and information can be tampered with to impact the outcome of an election becomes “remote, if not non-existent.”

“As a result, in the absence of a ‘clear legislative intent to establish and preserve confidentiality of records,’ the court is constrained to conclude the electronic ballot images must be disclosed under FOIL.”

The court, however, declined Kosmider’s request for the county to pick up the tab for her legal fees, and said the defendants had a “reasonable basis” to deny the FOIL request, citing their efforts to act in good faith to obtain clarity on the election law.

Auffredou concluded S-3222 remains “incohesive” and should be examined by the state legislature.

The county filed a notice of appeal on Friday.

TAKES AWAY FINALITY

Essex County Republican Party Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland said the ruling does not change the fact that ballot requests in the future will still require a court order.

“But the fact they will be released takes away the finality of an election, which is one of these things we were concerned about,” Gillilland said.

While Kosmider and her counsel said the documents do not contain information that would identify voters, Gillilland said he remains wary of how that information can be used in small, rural communities.

“The fairness and the privacy of elections is something you want to keep in a form that the public has confidence in,” Gililland said.

In small towns, the ability of one party or a “set of partisans” to pick apart who voted “takes away from privacy and anonymity of the ballot box,” said Gillilland, who also serves as vice chair of the county board of supervisors.

Gillilland said he did not see the case setting a legal precedent.

“Between the fact the legal fees were not awarded and the fact it will take an order of judge to open it, I don’t think in the future we’re going to see an opening up of elections afterwards,” he said.

Kosmider questioned the appeal, said former chairman Bill Ferebee initially told her to get a court order — and now the respondents are fighting the decision.

She called Gillilland's comments "ridiculous."

"Those ballot images don't have names attached and there is no way to tell who's vote it is," Kosmider said. "I don't want names, I want images. The taxpayers need to know how the Board of Supervisors is spending their tax dollars. This is not necessary and not right to appeal for no good reason. The judge made an order and decision — to which the Board of Supervisors and Dan Manning are going to challenge. Why?"

Manning, the county attorney, declined comment for this story last week, citing he needed to discuss the ruling first with the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

But, he said last October, current FOIL law is poorly written and contains little clarity on electronic records.

New York State Board of Elections commissioners have also broken ranks, with one of the four statewide officials agreeing with the advisory opinion by Bob Freeman, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, that the records should be released.

It is unclear how much the case will cost Essex County when it comes to legal fees: Manning represented Ferebee, and his costs are covered as part of his regular salary.

Republican Election Commissioner Allison McGahay obtained counsel for $250 per hour.

Former Democratic Election Commissioner Mark Whitney, who left office in December, also obtained outside counsel.

McGahay declined comment for this article, citing a written ‘notice of entry’ hadn’t yet been filed in state court.

The Essex County Board of Elections and Board of Supervisors were not named in the lawsuit.

The 2015 election saw voters casting ballots in local elections across Essex County, including two county-wide races, clerk and county judge. Essex County Judge Richard Meyer defeated Brian Barrett, a Lake Placid defense attorney, in that race by about 20 percentage points, or 1,743 votes out of some 9,073 cast.

Update: This story was updated on Feb. 1 to add additional comments from Kosmider, and to reflect the county has appealed the decision.