Essex County pitched on proposed health care consortium

× Expand Keith Lobdell North Country Behavioral Healthcare Network Executive Director Barry Brogan talks to members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A coalition of local mental health providers is coming together in an attempt to lower the price of health insurance while improving the quality of service.

North Country Behavioral Healthcare Network Executive Director Barry Brogan presented the idea of the Independent Providers Association (IPA) program to members of the Essex County Human Services Committee on Monday.

Brogan said the IPA would be a diverse group of providers partnering together to improve the health and wellness of local residents served through coordinated and primary care services.

“There are requirements for getting into the IPA and staying in the IPA,” said Brogan. “The IPA would then go and work together and negotiate with the health care providers.”

Brogan said the collaborative group would be able to lower costs for care while improving quality.

“We do not want to just see that the patient had a visit, but we want to see how productive was the visit and if it was done in a way where the outcomes are positive,” Brogan said.

Essex County Attorney Dan Manning expressed concerns over the pitch, citing reservations over “socialized medicine.”

“It seems like we are focusing more on costs more than care,” Manning said. “Is the care going to suffer because we want to meet certain measures?”

“I would call it bringing health care to the local level and letting the local officials and local doctors,” Brogan responded.

Other lawmakers also questioned the proposal.

“It seems to me the insurance company is setting the judgment on the services,” said Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson. “If they think we don’t deserve coverage, they get to say so.”

Brogan said that was not the case.

“We are going to know the metric and be able to hold them accountable,” he said. “If we exceed the metric, then we can tell them we need our bonus.”

Brogan said the group would include Citizens Advocates, Behavioral Health Services North, Champlain Valley Family Center, St. Joseph’s, United Helpers, Conifer Park, Warren/Washington AMH, Clinton County Mental Health, Essex County Mental Health, St. Lawrence County Mental Health, Community Connections, Lakeside House, MHA of Essex, Family’s First and North Country Freedom Homes.

The program would be started thanks to a state grant of $1.75 million awarded to Citizen Advocates, Inc., which is representing the 15 provider collaborative.

Essex County Mental Health Director Terri Morse said she wanted to learn more about how the county could possibly help.