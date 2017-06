× Expand Photo courtesy of flickr user Reinhard Kuchenbäcker through creative commons license

TICONDEROGA – Power in southern Essex County will be off from 6-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

National Grid said further repairs to the high voltage lines are necessary after a blackout last week caused by an osprey nest falling on the line near Lake Champlain’s South Bay.

The shutdown will extend from Putnam to Westport and Elizabethtown, where NYSEG service begins.