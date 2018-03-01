Essex County praised for charitable efforts — but asked to do more

× United Way of the Adirondacks Executive Director John Bernardi briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on the needs of local low-income families on Monday, Feb. 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELIZABETHTOWN | The head of the United Way of the Adirondacks paid tribute to Essex County for their efforts to help families in need.

Executive Director John Bernardi told lawmakers on Monday Essex County is doing a better job serving ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) families than other local counties.

“Essex County is doing a very good job taking care of the ALICE families,” Bernardi said. “The community resources of the county agencies and non-profits in Essex County are doing a good job reaching those people and providing aid, but there is still a tremendous needs for ALICE households in the community.”

ALICE families are those who do not have a solid financial standing, even though they are deemed as earning too much income by federal and other programs.

Forty-four percent of households in Essex County live below the ALICE threshold of being able to live without assistance, Bernardi said.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty credited county employees for providing services.

“We have people who truly care about what they are doing,” Monty said. “I really encourage anyone to anyone who has a family like this who needs help to get a hold of our county resources and if they need to, get a hold of John and his group.”

Many ineligible families are working two and three jobs, yet they are a “flat tire away from a crisis or broken furnace away,” Monty said.

“If I or (Westport Supervisor) Ike (Tyler) get a flat tire, we are not going to have to use our grocery money or use our medication money because of the flat tire. For us, it’s not going to lead to a catastrophic events.

Bernardi said people are making decisions on a daily basis to go without their medications so they have grocery or rent money.

“It’s just astonishing that in 2018, we are facing these kinds of conditions for certain people,” he said.

Another factor is the need of transportation in the Adirondacks.

“Essex County is driven by automobiles, not a mass transit society. Clinton and Franklin are, too,” Bernardi said. “Especially when it comes to employment.”

Bernardi asked lawmakers to go back to their towns and talk about the need of ALICE families.

“This is something not everyone sees but we know is out there,” he said.

“We have people come into our offices who have to ask for help and they are hard working people,” Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow said. “Government is not the answer to everything, so feel free to tell them to call the United Way offices. Every time I have told people to call there, they are always available and will do whatever they can to help them out.”