Essex County projects receive state funding

File photo
Localities in Essex County received millions in state assistance last week to aid in infrastructure projects, including salt sheds, engineering studies and clean water systems.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County won big with the state Regional Economic Council Awards.
A half-dozen projects across the county garnered $3 million in funding as part of this year’s program.
Among the projects receiving funding by the state is a new vacuum truck for the county Department of Public Works (DPW) to clean catch basins in local watersheds.
Funds have also been allocated for new salt storage sheds in Keene and Newcomb, as well as the county DPW complex in Lewis.
The Town of Lewis received $750,000 to complete a water infrastructure project, and Willsboro secured funds for an engineering report to study failing septic tanks in the town’s Buena Vista neighborhood.
Saranac Lake locked in $100,000 to complete an engineering report to identify work needed to reduce inflow and infiltration and reduce flows to its wastewater treatment plant.
When funds for multi-county projects are factored in — including monies for erosion control and to promote the New York State Grown & Certified Producer’s Grant — the number creeps closer to $4 million.
The program allocated $64.9 million in subsidies, tax breaks and economic incentives across the North Country last week.
While not as glamorous as seed money for a boutique distillery, funds to bankroll the 2019 International Children’s Games in Lake Placid or to further hut-to-hut initiatives in the central Adirondacks — three big-ticket items that all received funding last week — the projects are no less critical to local communities, say officials.
“If you don’t have things like salt sheds, you run the risk of being forced to do it through the regulator,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.
State help is critical more than ever now that localities are required to adhere to the two percent tax cap, he said.
But Gillilland was disappointed at the lack of funding for historical preservation grants — including two denied grants totaling $664,000 for the county-owned Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport, some of which would also be applied for fixes to the Old County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.
The town also failed to lock in a grant for the Adsit Log Cabin in Willsboro, which was built in the 18th century.
“The state wants municipalities and local governments to work to preserve historical buildings and sites,” said Gillilland. “But doing that is a very expensive proposition. Trying to maintain these historical buildings, we’re not going to be able to do it. It’s unaffordable.”
Gillilland said the lack of monies to repair the ailing CCE Building in this funding stream will not stymie plans to temporarily move the county workers to another location while repairs commence.
“It’s not going to put plans on hold to make it a safe place for those organizations to work,” he said.
Peter Feinman, founder and president of the Institute of History, Archaeology and Education, also criticized the lack of funding for historical programs in his email newsletter.
“Is there a place for the history community in the REDC funding process?” Feinman wrote last week. “So far the answer is ‘no.’ And what about for non-tourism related projects like education, community and civics, or replacing a roof? Will anything change in the next (2018) funding cycle?”
In all, more than $755 million was divvied out throughout the state last week.