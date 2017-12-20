Essex County projects receive state funding

× Expand File photo Localities in Essex County received millions in state assistance last week to aid in infrastructure projects, including salt sheds, engineering studies and clean water systems.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County won big with the state Regional Economic Council Awards.

A half-dozen projects across the county garnered $3 million in funding as part of this year’s program.

Among the projects receiving funding by the state is a new vacuum truck for the county Department of Public Works (DPW) to clean catch basins in local watersheds.

Funds have also been allocated for new salt storage sheds in Keene and Newcomb, as well as the county DPW complex in Lewis.

The Town of Lewis received $750,000 to complete a water infrastructure project, and Willsboro secured funds for an engineering report to study failing septic tanks in the town’s Buena Vista neighborhood.

Saranac Lake locked in $100,000 to complete an engineering report to identify work needed to reduce inflow and infiltration and reduce flows to its wastewater treatment plant.

When funds for multi-county projects are factored in — including monies for erosion control and to promote the New York State Grown & Certified Producer’s Grant — the number creeps closer to $4 million.

The program allocated $64.9 million in subsidies, tax breaks and economic incentives across the North Country last week.

While not as glamorous as seed money for a boutique distillery, funds to bankroll the 2019 International Children’s Games in Lake Placid or to further hut-to-hut initiatives in the central Adirondacks — three big-ticket items that all received funding last week — the projects are no less critical to local communities, say officials.

“If you don’t have things like salt sheds, you run the risk of being forced to do it through the regulator,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

State help is critical more than ever now that localities are required to adhere to the two percent tax cap, he said.

But Gillilland was disappointed at the lack of funding for historical preservation grants — including two denied grants totaling $664,000 for the county-owned Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport, some of which would also be applied for fixes to the Old County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

The town also failed to lock in a grant for the Adsit Log Cabin in Willsboro, which was built in the 18th century.