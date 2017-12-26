Essex County Public Health seeks national merit

× Expand The Essex County Health Department is working to receive national accreditation for their services, and have received an important state award because of it.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department is working to receive national accreditation for their services, and have received an important state award because of it.

Andrea Whitmarsh, public health coordinator, told members of the county Human Services Committee on Dec. 11 that the department had received a Chronic Disease Performance Incentive Award from the state.

“The state wanted to encourage programs that are not accredited to become accredited,” Whitmarsh said. “We applied since we were already working on this, and out of 17 small-sized counties, we were one of eight that were awarded. Hopefully it shows we are going in the right direction.”

Whitmarsh added that the department used a lot of the work they have done towards national accreditation to earn the state award.

“It really fit in with what we were doing and helps us hopefully know how solid our documentation was,” she said.

Whitmarsh said that national accreditation is something the department has wanted to do in order to become more competitive for grants and awards as well as improve their programs and services.

“It’s a lot of work and preparation and a huge undertaking for us,” Whitmarsh said. “We are in the big part of the work, which is to gather all of the documentation required and get it to the accreditation agency by August.”

The accreditation would come through the Public Health Accreditation Board.