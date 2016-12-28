Essex County sales tax ends year on strong note

× Expand File photo Essex County is expected to meet sales tax projections in 2016, reported the county treasurer.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Good news for Essex County as they close out the year:

The county is ahead on projected cash receipts by nearly $521,000, Treasurer Mike Diskin reported to lawmakers on Dec. 19.

“We’re right on target, to me, if not exceeding the budget this year,” Diskin said. “If we continue the cycle the way we are, through the end of the budget year, we will meet our budget numbers.”

Total projected sales tax collections for 2016 have been pegged at $28.5 million.

Occupancy tax numbers are also sunny, with collections up over $24,000 in November over the same period last year.

Total collections through the end of November are $1.93 million, about $184,000 over last year’s numbers.

The majority of that increase, about $135,000, stems from the new vacation rental unit tax, as well as a tax on Airbnb units, which went into effect in October.

The first month of collections on those units netted $9,950.

STATE OUTLOOK

Statewide, sales tax numbers are looking dicey.

Collections through November declined $1.1 billion, or 2.4 percent, from the same period last year, according to a state cash report issued Dec. 21 by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The decrease is largely due to lagging personal income tax receipts.

“The state’s tax revenues are down from last year but in line with revised projections,” said DiNapoli in a statement. “In the coming weeks, we will watch closely to see the impact the holiday shopping season as well as end-of-year Wall Street bonuses will have on tax collections.”

The state received $273 million in new monetary settlements in November, and year-to-date tax collections of nearly $45.2 billion were $23.3 million higher than the latest projections included in the mid-year update to the state’s financial plan, according to the report.