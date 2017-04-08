Essex County Sheriff’s dept. launches fundraising drive

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting recently announced the start of the department’s annual honorary membership drive to support the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.

The Sheriffs’ Institute was established in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency and support victims of crime and their families.

“The Sheriff’s Institute is our partner in providing programs that help the people in our communities,” Cutting said. “But we really rely on the support of our Honorary Members for the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp. Their support allows us to send economically disadvantaged children camp. These kids wouldn’t have a chance to go away to camp otherwise,” he said.

For more information about the Sheriffs’ Institute programs, including the Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp, visit sheriffsinstitute.org or contact phughes@nysheriffs.org.