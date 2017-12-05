Essex County Sheriff to retire

× Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting speaks to members of the media about not seeking re-election in 2018, retiring after 40 years of service in the department. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LEWIS | After over four decades of service to country and county, Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting has decided it is time to move on.

Cutting announced Monday, Dec. 4 he will retire at the end of his term after 40 years with the department.

“When I was appointed to take Henry’s place, the party asked me if I wanted to run,” Cutting said, referring to former sheriff Henry Hommes. “I thought about it and said I would give them two terms, and that is what I have done.”

Cutting joined the department in 1977 after serving two years in the Marine Corps and a short stint in the county’s DMV office.

“I think the Marines prepared me by instilling that sense of pride and duty that will always go with me,” Cutting said. “When I came back here from the military, I had always wanted to go into law enforcement because I grew up with Marshall Dillon and CHiPs, shows where the good guys made a difference and always did the right thing.”

LOTS OF GOOD THINGS

Cutting said he decided to take the position in August 2010 because of the “good things” that were happening in the department.

“It took a lot of time in training as we built this building,” said Cutting, referring to the public safety building which replaced the old Essex County Jail and office. “We had all the good things that had started from the new building. We were now together with the state police, and that relationship has been excellent. When I first started, there was so much competition between the law enforcement agencies and now there is a great cooperation between all of us.”

Since its opening, Cutting said the jail has generated over $11 million in revenue for the county thanks to a federal inmate contract.

“The jail was built to 30-year figures, so we had more beds than we need,” Cutting said. “We have become the feds go-to jail. We also have a great counseling system through St. Andrews that I always talk up and has been looked at by Vermont as an approach they would like to take.”