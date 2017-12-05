Essex County Sheriff to retire

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting speaks to members of the media about not seeking re-election in 2018, retiring after 40 years of service in the department.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
LEWIS | After over four decades of service to country and county, Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting has decided it is time to move on.
Cutting announced Monday, Dec. 4 he will retire at the end of his term after 40 years with the department.
“When I was appointed to take Henry’s place, the party asked me if I wanted to run,” Cutting said, referring to former sheriff Henry Hommes. “I thought about it and said I would give them two terms, and that is what I have done.”
Cutting joined the department in 1977 after serving two years in the Marine Corps and a short stint in the county’s DMV office.
“I think the Marines prepared me by instilling that sense of pride and duty that will always go with me,” Cutting said. “When I came back here from the military, I had always wanted to go into law enforcement because I grew up with Marshall Dillon and CHiPs, shows where the good guys made a difference and always did the right thing.”
LOTS OF GOOD THINGS
Cutting said he decided to take the position in August 2010 because of the “good things” that were happening in the department.
“It took a lot of time in training as we built this building,” said Cutting, referring to the public safety building which replaced the old Essex County Jail and office. “We had all the good things that had started from the new building. We were now together with the state police, and that relationship has been excellent. When I first started, there was so much competition between the law enforcement agencies and now there is a great cooperation between all of us.”
Since its opening, Cutting said the jail has generated over $11 million in revenue for the county thanks to a federal inmate contract.
“The jail was built to 30-year figures, so we had more beds than we need,” Cutting said. “We have become the feds go-to jail. We also have a great counseling system through St. Andrews that I always talk up and has been looked at by Vermont as an approach they would like to take.”
Cutting also pointed out the animal cruelty and opioid task forces as major accomplishments during his tenure, but also talked about the members of the staff, who he said will be missed greatly.
“We have developed such a dedicated group here,” Cutting said. “I will miss the opportunity to work with them and simply the chance we all have to help people.”
The department Cutting entered in 1977 with 15-18 employees now stands at over 80 officers, civilians and staff members.
He also spoke of Mighty Matthew, a child who the department spent a day with as part of the Make-A-Wish program.
“That was a special event,” he said.
HIGHS AND LOWS
While overseeing many positives in the department, there were low points.
“I remember the time three inmates escaped from the old prison and we had to track them down,” Cutting said. “I also remember the flooding in 1980 and walking along the river for three days to find the men who were missing.”
However, Cutting said it was the death of Deputy Eric Loiselle in 2005 which was hardest on he and the department.
“It was a very stunning, shocking time,” he said, holding back tears. “I just remember showing up on the scene and all of the deputies were just — it was shock. I still can picture him sitting in the undersheriff’s office with a grin on his face. It took a lot to realize tomorrow was another day and getting through for all of us.”
MOVING ON
“It’s a little scary,” Cutting said as he thought about the final year of his time as sheriff. “You develop such a sense of ownership that it is hard to let go, but I know whoever is elected to follow me will have the vision and direction to take this department where it needs to go.”
Cutting said he hopes to continue to work with groups such as Honor Flight, the American Legion and others in retirement, but also plans to spend more time with his family, including his wife, Lauri, a retired 30-year employee at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, and his daughter, Krysta, a physical therapist in Maryland.
“There may also be some time for some golfing and motorcycle riding, as well.”