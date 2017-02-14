Essex County Social Services Commissioner signs off

× Essex County Department of Social Services Commissioner John O’Neill delivered his formal retirement comments to the Human Services Committee on Monday, Feb. 13. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the past quarter-century, John O’Neill has kept a photo on his desk.

It depicts a newborn baby tightly gripping an adult’s finger.

The image, said the county’s outgoing department of social services commissioner, has served as a steady reminder of the solemn duties of the office.

“There’s still a connection between the administrative work that I as a department head do and the work that people do on the frontlines,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill delivered his formal retirement remarks to the Essex County Board of Supervisors Human Services Committee on Monday.

Since taking office, O’Neill has served under 25 boards, 75 different supervisors, 12 human service committee chairs, four county managers and 180 different employees.

Following his initial appointment, he has been re-appointed four times to serve a total of five 5-year-terms, twice unanimously.

And he has been tasked with delivering a monthly report to lawmakers on the second Monday of each month since 1992.

The seventh-longest serving commissioner in the state said his support from lawmakers has been a “genuine blessing.”

The department now is a far cry from when favoritism and palace intrigue once reigned supreme, he said.

O’Neill said he was proud of his reputation as an apolitical administrator, and was pleased with his tenure despite the periodic controversies that have generated headlines in local newspapers.

“But I have done my job very well,” he said.

The philosophy underpinning his approach?

Approachability, accountability and commitment, he said.

That’s a value that he has tried to instill in all employees, past and present.

O’Neill also said he has drawn inspiration over the years from the Serenity Prayer — “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change” — a depiction of which had been given to him by a woman who was bedridden most of her life with polio.

And while crises come and go, dedicated people work diligently behind the headlines and public discord, he said.

O’Neill praised his staff of 95 for their “real, difficult and heartbreaking” work which sees them navigating myriad minefields, from dealing with clients who may be belligerent to the complex state reimbursement system.

Despite those challenges, the department seldom receives complaints from the thousands of residents they serve, he said.

The outgoing commissioner received a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) admitted he has sparred with O’Neill over the past 25 years, including on the recently-settled issue as to if the county can issue certificates of occupancy to social service recipients.

Scozzafava moved a resolution of appreciation and congratulations for the soon-to-be-retired civil servant.

“You are so unpredictable,” O’Neill said.

“I want that resolution on your wall, in your den, for the rest of your life,” Scozzafava said.

O’Neill’s retirement is effective March 9.

Deputy Commissioner Sue Ann Caron expressed interest in the position as she delivered the department’s monthly report to lawmakers.

Applications are due back on Feb. 17 for review by the county’s interview committee. Once an applicant has been selected, their application will be moved to the full board for approval.

O’Neill’s salary is $93,750.