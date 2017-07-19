Essex County squeaks by as sales tax extended

ELIZABETHTOWN — The potential $7 million loss of revenue for Essex County has been eliminated thanks to an extended legislative session.

After the state Senate and Assembly left Albany two weeks ago without a deal on Home Rule legislation regarding the extension of sales tax increases for numerous counties — including Essex, Franklin, Clinton and Warren — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for a special session last week which resulted in the requests being passed.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington) said he’s pleased the measure finally went through.

“I had a gut feeling it would work out, as the governor very well understands what that meant to the counties,” Preston said. “I hope this is not a part of the state going back to the dysfunction of the past.”

The New York Association of Counties also hailed the measure, which would have impacted all upstate counties.

“We are pleased that state leaders reached agreements that paved the way for passage of a measure that includes a three year extension of sales, occupancy, mortgage recording and real estate transfer taxes; and a two year extension for mayoral control of the New York City School System,” said New York State Association of Counties President William E. Cherry.

The new deal increases the number of years counties will have between a state renewal from two up to three, with the issue coming up for state vote again in 2020.

The new extenders will take effect Nov. 1 of this year.

— Lohr McKinstry contributed reporting