Essex County steps up for youth fund

× Expand File photo The Essex County Department of Social Services were able to give presents to many youth through the Christmas Fund program last month.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Over 170 children had their Christmas made a little brighter through the efforts of employees at Essex County and other local organizations.

The Commissioner’s Children’s Fund, now the emergency fund, is used on an annual basis to help children in need who are in need.

“This year, approximately 171 children received assistance, with each of the children greeted by at least five gifts each on Christmas morning, thanks to the dozens of Essex County employees through the Adopt an Ornament program and various sponsors,” said Mike Mascarenas, head of the Department of Social Services.

Mascarenas said the program has been growing significantly since its inception in 1987, thanks to the help of employees and the ornament event.

“Each year, we place five Christmas trees on the premises with ornaments representing children in need,” he said. “It is rare that the ornaments are not snapped up by the generous employees of the county.”

Mascarenas added the annual project is a team effort.

“Without the dedication, hard work and coordination of Cheri Reynolds, Mary Stanley, Rebecca Warner, Shantel Cross, Phyllis Martin and Amy Cantanzarita and all of the other hard working employees who chip in, this program would not be nearly as successful as it is today.”

Mascarenas also thanked local organizations who participated in the program, including Adirondack Medical Center, DEC, Cedar Run, St. Elizabeth’s Church, St. Phillip Neri Church, St. Phillip of Jesus Church and Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union.