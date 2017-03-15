Essex County suicide rate in decline, says coalition

× Shelby Davis, of the Mental Health Association in Essex County, briefed lawmakers on the Essex County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s recent efforts on Monday, March 13. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — With help comes hope.

That’s the motto of the Essex County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The group has helped many since their formation in 2011.

The rate of completed suicides has been cut in half to 13 per 100,000, Essex County Mental Services Director Steve Valley reported to lawmakers on Monday.

But that’s still significantly higher than the statewide average of eight, which means there is still work to do.

“One suicide is one too many, so we continue to press and work on this issue,” Valley said.

The coalition, said Shelby Davis, a coalition member, has trained 500 people for their evidence-based prevention programs since 2013.

A continued focus is on schools.

“We’ve done a tremendous amount of outreach when it comes to schools,” Davis said.

If a local district does not have a crisis response team, the coalition will help set up and facilitate that training.

“Is your community prepared to respond to a crisis?” Davis asked lawmakers.

When people complete a suicide, more people are at risk.

Davis knows firsthand, as two of her family members have died by suicide.

She now counts herself as a survivor.

Through ongoing efforts, the coalitions helps to identify people at risk, and present them with services before they get to that point.

Future plans for the coalition include a crisis stabilization center, which would mobilize trained mental health professionals to aid suicidal patients instead of admitting them to local emergency rooms.

“A crisis stabilization center would be a huge advantage to the community,” Davis said, citing a program in Dutchess County as a potential model.

Davis gave lawmakers a packet of information and asked them to educate their constituents about the programs.

The coalition, she said, is always willing to provide training sessions designed to increase public knowledge and awareness through community prevention.

“So the more people we have on the job, the better we’re going to do,” she said.