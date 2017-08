Essex County supers delay NCCC budget vote

× Expand File photo North Country Community College President Dr. Steve Tyrell briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on the school’s proposed 2017-18 budget on Aug. 7, 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors tabled a motion to accept North Country Community College’s proposed spending plan on Monday, citing the need for clarity on revenue numbers once high school bridge students and local prisoners were subtracted from the enrollment rolls.

Doing so will help offer a clearer picture of the college’s finances, lawmakers said.

“I just kind of feel we’re putting money into something we don’t know what the plan is,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

The school’s proposed 2017-18 budget contains a 12.8 percent spending increase over current levels.

Salaries for full-time staffers are scheduled to increase 12.5 percent in the $14,518,251 spending plan, largely due to the reinstatement of several key positions and increases reflecting the settlement of bargaining unit contracts.

Students will see a 2 percent increase in tuition for an annual cost of $4,692.

Total funding for both Essex and Franklin counties would remain the same as the previous year at $2.48 million each.

28 FRESH GRADUATES

The budget assumes an enrollment of 975 full-time enrollments, or FTEs, from traditional students and another 180 FTE from the Second Change Pell Program for prisoners at local incarceration facilities — an 8 percent increase over current levels.

College officials last year had said enrollment was projected to decline by 14.2 percent for the 2016-17 academic year, but said investments in online courses, new scholarships for nontraditional students and federal changes concerning bridge programs were promising developments.

Lawmakers on Monday subjected NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell to a lengthy line of questioning, peppering him with questions about chargebacks, the curriculum, enrollment and the extent to which local students utilize the programming at their Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga campuses.

Five-hundred and thirty Essex County students were enrolled at the college’s three campuses in the 2016-17 academic year, Tyrell said.

But just 28 were Class of 2016 graduates from high schools in Essex County.

Tyrell admitted the number appeared low at first glance. But nontraditional and returning students constitute a large portion of the student body, he said, and not everyone attends college immediately following high school graduation.