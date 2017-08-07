Essex County supers delay NCCC budget vote

× Expand File photo North Country Community College President Dr. Steve Tyrell briefed the Essex County Board of Supervisors on the school’s proposed 2017-18 budget on Aug. 7, 2017. ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors tabled a motion to accept North Country Community College’s proposed spending plan on Monday, citing the need for clarity on revenue numbers once high school bridge students and local prisoners were subtracted from the enrollment rolls. Doing so will help offer a clearer picture of the college’s finances, lawmakers said. “I just kind of feel we’re putting money into something we don’t know what the plan is,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. The school’s proposed 2017-18 budget contains a 12.8 percent spending increase over current levels. Salaries for full-time staffers are scheduled to increase 12.5 percent in the $14,518,251 spending plan, largely due to the reinstatement of several key positions and increases reflecting the settlement of bargaining unit contracts. Students will see a 2 percent increase in tuition for an annual cost of $4,692. Total funding for both Essex and Franklin counties would remain the same as the previous year at $2.48 million each. 28 FRESH GRADUATES The budget assumes an enrollment of 975 full-time enrollments, or FTEs, from traditional students and another 180 FTE from the Second Change Pell Program for prisoners at local incarceration facilities — an 8 percent increase over current levels. College officials last year had said enrollment was projected to decline by 14.2 percent for the 2016-17 academic year, but said investments in online courses, new scholarships for nontraditional students and federal changes concerning bridge programs were promising developments. Lawmakers on Monday subjected NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell to a lengthy line of questioning, peppering him with questions about chargebacks, the curriculum, enrollment and the extent to which local students utilize the programming at their Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga campuses. Five-hundred and thirty Essex County students were enrolled at the college’s three campuses in the 2016-17 academic year, Tyrell said. But just 28 were Class of 2016 graduates from high schools in Essex County. Tyrell admitted the number appeared low at first glance. But nontraditional and returning students constitute a large portion of the student body, he said, and not everyone attends college immediately following high school graduation.

In 2016-17, 24 percent of all enrolled students at NCCC were from Essex County, Tyrell said. But the county contributed just 9.6 percent of the total budget. “We hope you’re getting a good return on investment there,” Tyrell said. CHARGEBACKS As in past years, lawmakers continued to question chargeback costs, or the amount of money Essex County must pay to other counties when students attend community colleges in their jurisdictions. That number floats between $600,000 and $700,000 annually. “A community college is to serve the communities we support, and sadly we are failing at that mission because the numbers are not what they should be,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “I don’t think we’re getting the return that we should be getting in terms of the mission of a community college.” For Scozzafava, the student migration elsewhere is for one reason: programming. “It’s because they can’t get the classes they want to take here,” he said. Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally said students from a handful of towns in southern Essex County instead opt to attend SUNY Adirondack in Warren County. "Schroon Lake, Minerva and North Hudson do not use North Country Community College,” he said. Tyrell said the reasons for why students may opt attend school elsewhere is far more nuanced, and there is not enough data available from other schools to discern the exact reasons. Essex County Manager Dan Palmer said it might be conducive for the state to just curb the chargeback practice — especially if the numbers end up being a wash. “I’m not sure it makes a lot of sense,” Palmer said. PRESSED ON STUDY Lawmakers said they have been awaiting a strategic plan for years detailing a better picture of the school’s enrollment and finances. “That’s a critical piece to tie with budgets in the future,” said Gillilland. Tyrell said the report must first be reviewed by staff on Aug. 23, and predicted the document would be in lawmaker hands a “couple weeks later.” NCCC is primarily a liberal arts and science school, with nursing and criminal justice programs supplementing core offerings. But lawmakers believe the college needs to do more to incorporate vocational training into the curriculum, including automotive programming and building trades.